Former German chancellor Angela Merkel to release memoir in November

Former chancellor Merkel, will publish her memoir, titled 'Freedom: Memories 1954-2021' later this year.

Merkel's long-time political advisor Beate Baumann is co-author of the book, which will chronicle the political stalwart's early life and career in East Germany, as well as her time in the modern day Federal Republic – including, of course, her 16 years as chancellor Germany as well as her time as head of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party.

The work is to be published with publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch and is expected to be about 700 pages long.

According to an announcement by the publisher, the memoir will give readers a more personal view of Merkel than has previously been shared.

In the text, Germany’s so-called ‘Mutti’ talks about her childhood, youth and her studies in the GDR as well as the year when the Wall fell and her political life began.

It will also include meetings with powerful international politicians, and also personal turning points for the former leader during times of crisis.

In a statement from the publishers, Merkel said her book examines the question: "What does freedom mean to me?"

Is the notoriously soft-spoken leader ready to share it all?

To those who have followed Merkel closely, the fact that she was releasing an autobiography came as a bit of a surprise.

She has thus far succeeded, to a remarkable degree, in keeping her private life separate from her astonishing political career.

When New Yorker columnist George Packer chronicled Merkel in the America magazine, he titled the piece “The Quiet German”, and wrote at length about her ability to dodge controversy by making herself almost invisible: “The world’s most powerful woman is making every effort not to be interesting.”

It remains to be seen exactly how personal Merkel will be willing to get in a book set to be released in 30 countries.

Merkel said of her book: "I am pleased to reflect on central decisions and situations of my political work and to make them understandable to a broad public, also with recourse to my personal history."

Angela Merkel will be 70-years-old by the time her book is scheduled to hit the shelves on November 26th, 2024.

