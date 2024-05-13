Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

German ministers call for stricter penalties after attacks on politicians

In response to a string of recent attacks on politicians in Germany, including Berlin's former mayor Franziska Giffey and EU MP Matthias Ecke, interior ministers of Germany's federal states are advocating for stricter penalties.

During a recent conference, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced plans to push for harsher measures alongside Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann, who suggested evaluating the need for better protection strategies and increased police presence at high-risk locations.

However, constitutional expert Rupert Scholz warned against a special law for politicians in a comment for the newspaper Bild, arguing it would undermine the principle of equality before the law.

He said that existing laws already criminalise physical violence.

Distemper virus detected in Bavaria

Dog owners in the Landsberg am Lech district of Bavaria have been urged to be vigilant during the weekend as the distemper virus has been detected in a fox.

The highly contagious virus poses a risk to unvaccinated dogs and has prompted the neighbouring Weilheim-Schongau district in the south of Bavaria to issue warnings as well.

Distemper spreads through droplet infection from direct contact with infected animals or through contaminated excretions, food, or water.

The disease can cause symptoms such as fever or respiratory issues, and, in severe cases, can be fatal for animals.

Lenovo faces sales ban in Germany amid patent dispute

In a recent court ruling, Lenovo was denied selling certain products in Germany due to a patent infringement dispute.

The ban affects Lenovo products that feature a Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN) module, including Lenovo Motorola smartphones and some notebooks and tablets with mobile phone access, according to the business newspaper Wirtschaftswoche.

The Munich Regional Court found that Lenovo violated mobile phone patents owned by the US company Interdigital, leading to a sales ban on the infringing items and a requirement for compensation.

According to Interdigital, Lenovo needs to adopt fair licensing practices, while Lenovo claims that Interdigital's licensing terms do not meet the "fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory" (FRAND) standards.

Germany set for massive security challenge at Euro 2024

Keeping fans and players safe will be a mammoth task for Germany as it hosts Euro 2024 this summer in a tense global climate with major conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

From hooligans to potential terrorist attacks and even cyberattacks, the European Championship organisers will be looking to ward off a range of threats.

Security forces will be charged with protecting some 2.7 million fans, 24 team base camps spread across the country and ten stadiums where 51 matches will be played between June 14th and July 14th.

Designated fan zones are also expected to attract around 12 million visitors.

"From the outset, security has been our top priority," tournament director Philipp Lahm told AFP.

In an unprecedented move, Germany has invited some 300 security experts from all nations playing in the tournament to take part in a monitoring project at the International Police Cooperation Centre (IPCC) in the western city of Neuss.

Alongside officials from Germany, Europol and European football body UEFA, they will take turns to monitor the situation on the ground, gathering during the tournament in a huge 500-square-metre (5,382-square-foot) conference room equipped with 129 computers and a 40-square-metre screen, AFP saw on a visit to the facility.

At the matches themselves, all hands will be on deck - police have been forbidden from taking leave during the tournament.

Germany will also introduce security controls on all of its nine borders.

Germany's coalition government argues over pension policy

Leading politicians from the Social Democrats (SPD) have rejected proposals from coalition partner the Free Democrats (FDP) on pension policy.

The attacks on pensions by both the FDP and the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) and its sister party the CSU have "become a tiresome ritual", SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert told the Tagesspiegel. Getting rid of the current rules on pension law "would be a pension cut for millions of employees", Kühnert continued.

The SPD is also not considering raising the retirement age. SPD leader Saskia Esken said social security in Germany is a "non-negotiable" for the party.

FDP Secretary General Bijan Djir-Sarai and members of the Liberal parliamentary group in the Bundestag have spoken out in favour of restricting retirement at 63 in Germany. FDP finance politician Max Mordhorst, for instance, suggested only allowing lower earners to retire at 63 in future.

It comes as a dispute over pension reform - known as Rentenpaket II (pension package II) - continues within the coalition.

Labour Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) presented a reform package in March intended to guarantee a pension level of 48 percent for the future - meaning that pensions would equate 48 percent of your average salary over the course of your working time.

But the final go ahead for the package has been stalled due to various disputes - including over the budget.