PODCAST: How to bring up bilingual children in Germany and the best things about Nuremberg
This week we get into the future of budget air travel in Germany, changes to be aware of in May, why foreigners should consider moving to Nuremberg, how to bring up children in a bilingual home and noises to help you sound more German.
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Imogen Goodman and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
Who's affected by an airline passenger tax hike and what's the future for budget travel:
The changes to be aware of in May:
- Everything that changes in Germany in May 2024
- How to maximise public holidays like a German this May
What are the positives about living in Nuremberg?
What's it like to bring up children in a bilingual household in Germany?
German noises to help you sound more like a local:
