PODCAST: Berlin's €29 travel pass relaunch and how attractive is Germany to foreign workers?
This week we talk about spy scandals, Berlin's €29 travel pass to rival the Deutschlandticket, when you might want to consider legal action on your German citizenship application and how attractive Germany is to foreign workers.
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
The spy scandals gripping Germany and rocking the AfD:
- 'How spying scandal has rocked troubled German far-right party
- What we know about the alleged spies accused of plotting attacks on Germany for Russia
Berlin's €29 ticket relaunch:
Getting a lawyer involved with your German naturalisation application:
- When should you consider legal action on your German citizenship application?
- German word of the day - Untätigkeitsklage
- Does hiring a lawyer speed up your German citizenship application?
Is Germany an attractive spot for foreign workers?
Comments
See Also
Germany in Focus is made possible by the support of subscribers to The Local - find out more here about becoming a member.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
Here are some links to the stories we talk about:
The spy scandals gripping Germany and rocking the AfD:
- 'How spying scandal has rocked troubled German far-right party
- What we know about the alleged spies accused of plotting attacks on Germany for Russia
Berlin's €29 ticket relaunch:
Getting a lawyer involved with your German naturalisation application:
- When should you consider legal action on your German citizenship application?
- German word of the day - Untätigkeitsklage
- Does hiring a lawyer speed up your German citizenship application?
Is Germany an attractive spot for foreign workers?
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.