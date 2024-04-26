Advertisement

Germany in Focus

PODCAST: Berlin's €29 travel pass relaunch and how attractive is Germany to foreign workers?

Rachel Loxton
Rachel Loxton - [email protected]
Published: 26 Apr, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 25 Apr 2024 16:57 CET
PODCAST: Berlin's €29 travel pass relaunch and how attractive is Germany to foreign workers?
Germany in Focus. A podcast by The Local. Image: The Local

This week we talk about spy scandals, Berlin's €29 travel pass to rival the Deutschlandticket, when you might want to consider legal action on your German citizenship application and how attractive Germany is to foreign workers.

You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:

In this episode Rachel Loxton is joined by journalists Aaron Burnett and Paul Krantz. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards. 

Here are some links to the stories we talk about:

The spy scandals gripping Germany and rocking the AfD:

Berlin's €29 ticket relaunch:

Getting a lawyer involved with your German naturalisation application:

Is Germany an attractive spot for foreign workers?

#Germany in Focus

