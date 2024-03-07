Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Rail strike begins but one in five trains still running



The fifth action by the German Train Drivers' (GDL) union has been underway since early Thursday morning and is once again affecting millions of passengers.

Still, "our timetable, our basic range of trains, started this morning as planned," said DB spokesman Achim Stauß in Berlin Thursday morning.

As with the previous strikes, the company has set up a severely restricted timetable, meaning that around one in five long-distance trains is still in service.

The strike is officially set to last until 1 pm Friday, but the restricted timetable will be in use the whole day. Starting Saturday Deutsche Bahn intends to start normal train service again.

"DB's Intercity and ICE trains will then be quite full then," said Stauß, who recommended reserving seats at the weekend, especially for Saturday.

READ ALSO: German air and rail workers walk out simultaneously in new strike round

Thousands of flights cancelled as Lufthansa workers start strike

Lufthansa ground staff also began their strike on early Thursday morning. The aviation security controllers in Hamburg and Frankfurt also joined the action, meaning that no more passengers will be able to board from outside at either location that day.

Lufthansa's technical departments had already gone on strike on Wednesday evening in what is now the fifth wave of warning strikes, which was extended in the morning to the passenger-related areas.

Advertisement

Verdi is calling on Lufthansa to make greater concessions in the ongoing wage negotiations for around 25,000 ground staff. The negotiations with the private aviation security companies also involve around 25,000 people.

While Lufthansa ground staff are to strike until 7.10 a.m. on Saturday, the aviation security staff have only been called out for Thursday.

Lufthansa is cancelling around 1,000 flights per strike day, so passengers are advised to check the status of their flight via Lufthansa's website or app.

READ ALSO: What passengers in Germany need to know about latest airport strikes

German airline Lufthansa. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Lufthansa doubles net profit in 2023 as demand booms

German airline giant Lufthansa said Thursday it more than doubled profits in 2023 on booming demand, as the aviation sector extends a rebound from the coronavirus pandemic.

The group reported net a net profit of €1.67 billion, compared to €791 million in 2022.

It marks a second straight year of profits for the group -- whose carriers include Lufthansa, Eurowings, Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines -- after two years of losses due to pandemic-related border closures.

Lufthansa hailed the results in a statement and said they were due to "continued high demand for travel and another record result" in its maintenance division.

Tesla halts production until end of next week

Electric car manufacturer Tesla will have to interrupt its production near Berlin for much longer than previously expected following the attack on its power supply.

The shutdown is expected to last until the end of next week, the company announced on Wednesday evening in response to an inquiry.

READ ALSO: Far-right group claims 'sabotage' on Tesla's German factory

Advertisement

This means that the economic damage will be even greater for the US company. Plant manager André Thierig had previously estimated that the damage could cost several hundred million euros.

On Tuesday, previously unknown perpetrators set fire to an electricity pylon in a field, which is also responsible for supplying the Tesla factory.

As a result, production in Grünheide near Berlin was halted. Tens of thousands of residents in the region were also affected by the power outage.

German exports unexpectedly soar

German exports jumped more than expected in January, official data showed Wednesday, thanks to a rebound in demand from EU countries and key market China.

Advertisement

Exports totalled €135.6 billion, a 6.3-percent increase on the previous month when shipments fell sharply, federal statistics agency Destatis said.

Analysts surveyed by Factset had expected a smaller increase of 1.5 percent.

The spike marked a rare spot of good news for Europe's largest economy which shrank last year after being battered by headwinds including high interest rates, fragile global trade and a manufacturing slump.

Imports to Germany meanwhile rose by 3.6 percent to €108 billion in January, widening the trade surplus to €27.5 billion.

With reporting by AFP.