Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Opposition grows ahead of cannabis law vote

Shortly before a parliamentary vote on the controversial partial legalisation of cannabis in Germany, the centre-right CDU/CSU has called on the members of Germany's coalition to vote against the proposal.

Tino Sorge, health policy spokesman for the CDU parliamentary group, told the Rheinische Post on Thursday: "I appeal to my colleagues in the traffic light coalition: Vote against this law on Friday. Stop this irresponsible project."

The Association of Judges is also campaigning against the plans, and warned that the judicial system would be overburdened if the plans came into affect.

This Friday, the Bundestag is due to pass the controlled release of cannabis with numerous rules. Possession and personal cultivation of certain quantities will be permitted for adults starting April 1st. Clubs for non-commercial cultivation are to become possible on July 1st.

Stormy weather to hit Germany

On Thursday, gusts of wind between 70 and 80 kilometres per hour are likely, especially in the western half of Germany, predicted the German Weather Service in the morning. However in the low mountain ranges and on the North Sea, the winds could be even stronger, with gale-force gusts possible.

Otherwise, it will rain a lot on Thursday with mild temperatures mostly between 9 and 14C. In the northwest it will be dry in the morning, and some parts of eastern Germany will be spared from the stormy weather.

By Friday, the weather is expected to clear up all around the country.

German Foreign Minister calls for end to war in Ukraine

Germany Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock addressed her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov directly at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers of the leading economic powers and called for an end to the war in Ukraine.

"If you care about human lives, if you care about your own people, Russian children and young people, you must end this war now," said the Green politician on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, directly addressing Lavrov, who was sitting three seats to her left.

"If Russia were to end this war now, the path to peace and justice would be wide open tomorrow," she added.

Addressing the other members of the round table, Baerbock appealed: "If we want to build a 'just world', we must tackle wars and crises together. Resolutely, respectfully and with a willingness for self-reflection."

Baerbock added that she respects the different perspectives on the war: A country that is 10,000 kilometres away from Kiev perceives a different threat to security than a country in Europe like Germany, she said.

Tesla's German factory expansion plans suffer setback

Tesla said Wednesday it will have to rethink expansion plans for its German factory, the electric carmaker's only European plant, after local residents opposed them in a vote.

The vote, which was not legally binding, related to a project to expand the Gruenheide site, south of Berlin, by 170 hectares (420 acres), from a current size of 300 hectares.

The US company hopes to increase production at the plant to up to one million vehicles annually as well as ramp up the number of employees.

But 3,499 people voted against the expansion, with 1,882 in favour, in a vote Tuesday that saw about 76 percent of local residents cast ballots.

Opponents' concerns include deforestation required for the expansion, the plant's high water consumption, and an increase in road traffic in the area.

"We recognise that the citizens of Gruenheide have concerns in connection with the planned expansion of the site," said Tesla, which is owned by Elon Musk, in a statement following the vote.

Police probe German man over ancient Mideast artefacts

German police said Wednesday that they were investigating a man over his suspicious collection of ancient Middle Eastern artefacts, including a millenia-old cuneiform tablet likely stolen from a museum in Syria.

Investigators were first alerted to the case when they found the man was in possession of the cuneiform tablet from Ebla in Syria, the LKA criminal investigation service in Baden-Württemberg said.

Cultural artefacts from ancient Ebla, such as tablets inscribed with the cuneiform writing system dating to 2,350-2,250 BC, are very popular among collectors.

The man claimed to have acquired the tablet from an old Bavarian collection as an investment and for possible resale, but this claim turned out to be false, the LKA said.

"Investigations revealed that the artefact had in fact probably been illegally imported into Germany... after it had been stolen from the museum in Idlib in Syria in 2015," it said.

Investigators then searched the man's home in Heilbronn and found another cuneiform tablet and a collection of ushabti figurines, small sandstone statues used in ancient Egyptian funeral rituals.

With reporting from AFP