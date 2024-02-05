Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Verdi announces another airport strike

The union Verdi on Monday called on Lufthansa ground personal to take part in an all-day strike on Wednesday. Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Düsseldorf airports will be affected.

The 25,000 workers involved are demanding a salary increase of 12.5 percent. The action is set to begin at 4 am and stretch until Thursday.

“This strike would be unnecessary if Lufthansa were to grant ground staff the same increases as other groups of employees in the company,” Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky said in a statement.

“However, there was no willingness to do this at the negotiating table. We therefore hope that passengers will understand, because they, like the employees, want an end to the staff shortage and better service," said Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky.

The strike follows an all-day airport action around Germany on Thursday among all security staff, which led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

Further anti-AfD protests planned

Following on from Saturday's protests against the far-right AfD party, which saw around 150,000 converge at Berlin's Reichstags building alone, more protests are planned for Monday.

Some 7,000 people are expected to take to the streets in Frankfurt am Main on Monday under the motto "Frankfurt steht auf für Demokratie" (Frankfurt stands up for democracy).

Further rallies are also planned in Pasewalk in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and in Lauterbach in Hesse.

The wave of mobilisation against Alternative for Germany (AfD) was sparked by a January 10th report by investigative outlet Correctiv revealing that AfD members had discussed the expulsion of immigrants and "non-assimilated citizens" at a meeting with extremists.

Speaking at the New Year's reception of the SPD parliamentary group in Hamburg on Sunday, Vice President of the European Parliament and SPD top candidate Katarina Barley compared the AfD meeting of radical right-wingers to the National Socialists' seizure of power before the Second World War.

"That's exactly how it started, with a small group of people who think they are better than others and who then want to define for themselves who is German and who is not," she said.

Demonstrators block press distribution centre in Hamburg

Some 60 to 70 demonstrators blocked a press distribution centre in Hamburg on Friday night to protest against how the farmers' demonstrations had been reported in the media, police said.

One protester said that newspapers only spread lies, German news agency DPA reported on Sunday.

As protesters blocked all the entrances, several vehicles used to distribute daily newspapers to points of sale in Hamburg and the surrounding area were unable to enter or leave the company premises.

The rally eventually ended at about 2 am on Saturday, police said.

The Federal Association of Digital Publishers and Newspaper Publishers (BDZV) told DPA that the protest was an “attack on the free press”.

“Anyone who attacks journalists, despises the media and blocks press houses does not want a discussion, they want to destroy our freedom," they said.

Hanover mayor wants higher parking charges for SUVs

The mayor of Hanover has spoken out in favour of hiking parking charges for SUV drivers, following the example set by Paris.

On Sunday, residents of the French capital voted on whether to triple the cost of city-centre parking for visitors driving sports utility vehicles, which tend to be bigger and heavier than other cars.

“The trend towards increasingly large and heavy cars is continuing,” Belit Onay told Germany's Tagesspiegel paper.

“I therefore have great sympathy for a staggered scale of parking fees that is based on vehicle length,” the Green politician said.

If residents vote in favour of increasing parking charges for SUVs in Paris, it will cost €18 for a single hour of parking, instead of the usual €6.

Onay said he was very excited to see the result of the Paris referendum.

