Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Pro Bahn criticises upcoming local public transport strikes

The passenger association Pro Bahn has criticised the warning strike announced by the trade union Verdi this Friday in local public transport.

"This is extremely unpleasant for passengers," said Pro Bahn chairman Detlef Neuß to DPA. "They had just been pleased that things have improved and then the next industrial dispute comes along."

Verdi had announced the mostly all-day public transport warning strike in around 80 German cities on Monday, just hours after the end of the train drivers' strike by the GDL union.

"It's certainly unfortunate that this is all happening in one fell swoop," said Neuß. The warning strike is now leading to further disruptions, particularly in the already congested major cities, he said.

Nevertheless, he expressed understanding for the concerns of Verdi and the public transport employees.

Climate activists no longer want to glue themselves to streets

"Last Generation" climate activists announced on Monday evening that they no longer plan to glue themselves to the streets in protest.

Rather other forms of protest form a part of their newly-published 'Strategy for 2024'. Starting in March, the group plans to call for "disobedient gatherings throughout the country".

"Instead of splitting up into small groups and doing road blockades, we will hold disobedient assemblies together with many people," they wrote in a statement.

They also want to "increasingly confront those responsible for climate destruction directly in the future" and "confront politicians and other decision-makers publicly and in front of running cameras", according to the group.

"On the other hand, we will increasingly visit places of fossil destruction for our protest, as has already been the case in the past with protests at oil pipelines, airports or RWE's premises."

Germany continues to score low on Corruption Index

Germany remains one of the ten countries with the lowest levels of corruption worldwide, according to the Corruption Index published by Transparency International on Tuesday.

With 78 out of a possible 100 points, Germany achieved exactly the same score as ten years ago, putting it in ninth place worldwide.

But the lack of change in the score means that Germany is more or less treading water in the fight against corruption, criticised the deputy chair of Transparency Germany, Margareta Bause.

"Although Germany has the problem of corruption relatively well under control, there are some issues."

German train drivers ‘optimistic’ about negotiations

Train drivers' union GDL and Deutsche Bahn want to resume negotiations over pay and working conditions next week - and both sides are optimistic.

"I think this is a big step in the right direction," said GDL leader Claus Weselsky at a press conference.

Negotiations will focus on infrastructure, the framework collective agreement for vehicle maintenance and the reduction of weekly working hours.

The peace agreement applies until March 3th. There should therefore be no further strikes on long-distance, regional or S-Bahn trains until that date.

Germany's AfD sets up talks with Le Pen in 'remigration' row

Germany's far-right AfD party said Monday that it had arranged talks with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen amid a rift over alleged debates on the mass expulsion of immigrants.

Members of Alternative for Germany (AfD), which is riding high in opinion polls, were accused in a recent press investigation of discussing the idea of mass deportations at a meeting with extremists.

Le Pen last week distanced herself from the idea, saying she was "in complete disagreement with the proposal that was apparently discussed" at the meeting.

AfD parliamentary group chief Bernd Baumann told journalists that talks had been arranged with Le Pen to "set the record straight on how things really are", without providing details of when the talks would be held.

A spokesman for Maximilian Krah, an AfD member of the European Parliament, told AFP that "we consider this to be a misunderstanding... which we hope to clarify soon".

With reporting from AFP.