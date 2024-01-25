Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Criticism against six-day long train strike intensifies

Germany's Commissioner for Railways, Michael Theurer (FDP), warned about the environmental consequences of the rail strike, which on Thursday entered its second out of six days.

"With ever new and ever longer strikes, the climate-friendly rail mode of transport is becoming less and less attractive," Theurer told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (RND) on Thursday morning.

"Anyone who has previously considered switching from car to rail now has another argument against it," he added. "This is playing with fire."

Theurer called on the GDL train drivers' union and the state-owned Deutsche Bahn to negotiate. "I therefore expect the collective bargaining partners to approach each other, possibly supported by an arbitration procedure. A solution must be found at the negotiating table," said Theuer.

The Chairman of the Conference of Transport Ministers, NRW Transport Minister Oliver Krischer (Greens), raised a red flag about the ongoing strike's impact on the already-struggling German economy.

"The strike is hitting commuters just as hard as the economy," said Krischer. "This puts further strain on the rail system and is diametrically opposed to the goal of transporting more people and goods by rail."

AfD vote nears in eastern German district

In the midst of a nationwide wave of protests against right-wing extremism, the AfD is hoping to win its second district administrator post in the Saale-Orla district in eastern Thuringia.

On Sunday, AfD candidate Uwe Thrum and CDU candidate Christian Herrgott will face each other in a run-off election in the rural district.

In the first round of voting two weeks ago, Thrum won 45.7 percent of the vote, well ahead of Herrgott, who achieved 33.3 percent. The AfD candidate therefore has the chance to become the second district administrator from the far-right party in Germany after Robert Sesselmann in Sonneberg.

German foreign minister lands in Africa following plane issues

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock set off for east Africa on Wednesday to push for sanctions to force Sudan's warring parties to start peace talks.

Baerbock will go to South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti, where she will also discuss ways to protect shipping in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Huthi rebels.

Baerbock had been due in Djibouti on Wednesday but was delayed as her flight failed to receive clearance on time to overfly Eritrea.

Instead, her plane circled over the Red Sea before finally landing in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah for refuelling.

No reason was provided for the refused approval, but Baerbock has already had ministerial flight problems. She was forced to cancel a trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji last August because of a defective plane that only took her to the United Arab Emirates.

Chancellor Scholz defends Germany while warning EU support for Ukraine 'not big enough'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday urged European nations to step up weapons pledges to Ukraine, raising the spectre that help from biggest contributor United States could fall away.

"Europe must do more to support Ukraine in the defence of its own country," Scholz told Die Zeit weekly in an interview.

"The contributions that European nations have earmarked for 2024 so far are not big enough," he added, urging them to discuss how each country can "significantly expand the support" to Kyiv.

The chancellor also said he is "rather irritated" that Germany is constantly being criticised for not doing enough, when it is already "doing more than all other EU nations, much much more".

Germany makes up more than half of Europe's known weapon deliveries to Ukraine, and Scholz said it would be "hubris to think that we can do this alone in the long term".

Germany 2014 World Cup Winner retires

Germany World Cup winner Erik Durm has announced his retirement from football, his club FC Kaiserslautern confirmed in a statement issued Wednesday.

"Unfortunately, since the summer of last year I have repeatedly had to struggle with minor injuries and health problems," the 31-year-old said in a statement, insisting he looks back upon his career "with pride".

Durm was part of the Germany squad which won the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but did not make it off the bench.

He finished with seven Germany caps in a career which took him to Borussia Dortmund, Huddersfield and Eintracht Frankfurt.



