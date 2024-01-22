Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

German train drivers' union calls six-day strike

German train drivers will hold a six-day strike this week, the GDL union said on Monday, the longest walkout yet in an escalating row with Deutsche Bahn over pay and working hours.

The strike is due to start at 2 am on Wednesday and last until 5 pm GMT on Monday. For freight services, the stoppage is due to begin at 5 pm on Tuesday, GDL said in a statement in the early hours of Monday.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn accused the union of "acting absolutely irresponsibly".

Over 1.4 million protest far right in Germany over weekend

Over 1.4 million people took part in demonstrations across Germany against the far-right AfD over the weekend, after details emerged of discussions over a mass deportation plan, protest organisers said Sunday.

"This Sunday alone, protests took place in around 40 cities in a clear signal against the AfD and the rightwards drift in German society," the organising network Campact and campaign group Fridays for Future said in a joint statement.

Police have not yet given a total figure for the gatherings that took place between Friday and Sunday.

SPD criticises finance minister's plans to increase only tax-free child allowance

SPD co-leader Lars Klingbeil has criticised Finance Minister Christian Lindner's (FDP) plans to increase the tax-free child allowance (Kinderfreibetrag), but not child benefit payments (Kindergeld).

Speaking to Germany's Bild am Sonntag, Klingbeil said the plans were “unfair” because they would only relieve the burden on families with very high incomes.

"The working middle class, i.e., those who get up every day, work hard to earn their income and also look after their children... should also get relief," Klingbeil told German paper Bild am Sonntag.

These are the very same people who are still feeling the effects of inflation, he explained.

“That’s why it’s completely clear to me that families with small and medium incomes also need to get more [relief] this year,” said the SPD chairman.

In Germany, parents automatically receive either monthly child benefit payments or a tax-free allowance – whichever is deemed more beneficial for you by the tax office.

However, the allowance – you won't pay any tax up to this amount – is often only worthwhile for those with higher incomes.

The tax allowance was already increased from €6,024 to €6,384 on January 1st and, according to the Finance Ministry's plans, should increase retroactively to €6,612.

The general basic allowance (Grundfreibetrag) is also due to increase, but child benefit is expected to remain the same.

In 2023, it increased to a uniform amount of €250 per month and child.

President of Farmers' Association announces new protests

On Sunday, the President of the German Farmers' Association, Joachim Rukwied, announced new nationwide protests by farmers against the cuts planned by the government.

The government has already reversed some planned cuts in agriculture, but farmers say there is still more to be done.

“The same applies to the budget as to any other law: only when everything has been negotiated to the end is it negotiated,” he told the Düsseldorf-based Rheinische Post.

He said farmers wanted to continue fighting for an appropriate solution for diesel used in agriculture after the government cut subsidies and tax breaks on diesel and agricultural vehicles.

“That’s why there will continue to be campaigns nationwide,” Rukwied said.

Regarding offers from the coalition to offer other relief to farmers, for example, to help with stable conversions, Rukwied said, "We have to talk about other topics too, but that has to happen afterwards."

The cut in subsidies former part of efforts by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition to find savings after Germany's top court ruled in November 2023 that the government had broken debt rules.