Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Largest farmers demonstration expected Monday

Thousands of farmers are expected to take part in another major demonstration in Berlin on Monday against the planned end of diesel tax breaks for the agricultural sector.

In addition to representatives of farmers' associations, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) will also speak at the rally. However, Lindner dampened expectations in advance that the subsidy cuts would be completely cancelled.

The leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP have also invited the heads of the agricultural organisations to a meeting this Monday. The Bundestag still has to approve the 2024 federal budget and the planned cuts.

"Once again, politicians should be made aware of what it means to jeopardise the competitiveness and existence of farmers and medium-sized transport companies," said the farmers in a joint statement.

Thousands march against far-right in Germany

Thousands of people marched just outside Berlin, police said on Sunday, in a protest over allegations that the far-right AfD party has plans for the mass-expulsion of foreigners.

Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his ecologist Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock were among nearly 10,000 who took part in the march through the streets of Potsdam, just outside the German capital.

Thousands more gathered at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate, said police. Similar marches took place in other cities around Germany.

It was organised after reports that the AfD, which is currently riding high in the polls, had discussed such a plan at a meeting with Austrian extremists in November.

Namibia condemns Germany over Gaza response

Namibia has condemned Germany's decision last week to reject accusations against Israel by South Africa of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

South Africa launched an emergency case at the ICJ arguing that Israel stands in breach of the UN Genocide Convention, signed in 1948 in the wake of the Holocaust, and wants the court to "immediately" stop its military operations in Gaza which were launched after the October 7 Hamas attacks.

Namibia, a southern African country where the first genocide of the 20th century took place under German colonial rule, "rejects Germany's support of the genocidal intent of the racist Israeli state", the presidency said in a statement late Saturday.

Lamenting "Germany's inability to draw lessons from its horrific history", Namibian President Hage Geingob expressed "deep concern" for the German government's decision Friday of having "rejected the morally upright indictment brought forward by South Africa".

The German government on Friday "decisively and expressly" rejected South Africa's accusations against Israel, calling it a "political instrumentalisation" of the UN Genocide Convention with "no basis in fact".

Deutsche Bahn shows interest in Channel Tunnel routes to London

Germany's state-owned railway company Deutsche Bahn (DB) has expressed interest in running services through the Channel Tunnel to London.

"Transport between London and the mainland through the Eurotunnel remains of fundamental interest to Deutsche Bahn," a DB spokesperson told German press agency DPA on Saturday.

Travellers wanting to go from Germany to London by train currently have to change trains in Brussels to complete the journey.

Berlin says no change in Taiwan status unless peaceful

Germany called on Sunday for the status quo to be upheld on Taiwan after Vice President Lai Ching-te won the presidential election, and insisted any change must be done "peacefully and by mutual agreement".

The foreign ministry congratulated voters and candidates in Saturday's vote "as well as those who were elected", without naming Lai.

"Germany is working towards preservation of the status quo and confidence building," the ministry said. "The status quo may only be changed peacefully and by mutual agreement."

Berlin wanted to expand relations with the self-ruled island "within the framework of its One-China policy".

Far-right infiltrate farmers protests

During a rally last week by German farmers angry at cuts in subsidies, police separated several dozen far-right supporters from the main demonstration.

The extremists from the "Freie Sachsen" group were brandishing royalist flags and mocked-up pictures of German politicians dressed as prisoners during the Dresden protest.

They are among radical groups that German authorities increasingly fear are seeking to co-opt the demonstrations, which began in December and have spread nationwide.

Young girls rescued from frozen lake

In Nuremberg on Saturday two young girls were rescued by a passer-by after falling through ice on a lake, police sources reported to DW over the weekend.

The nine and ten year old were playing on the ice when fell through several metres from the shore. Members of the public contacted the emergency services, but a quick thinking 28-year-old man passing by saved the girls by using a dog lead to pull them out of the water.