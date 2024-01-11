Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Train strikes continue into second day

Transport union GDL is continuing its second day of strikes, affecting all long-distance and regional transport. There will still be limited service, but only 20 percent of all trains are estimated to run. Passengers can find an emergency time table on Deutsche Bahn’s website.

The strikes are set to last until Friday at 6 pm, but GDL chief Claus Weselsky said on Wednesday that they would continue after a short break if no offer for better pay and working conditions is made by Deutsche Bahn.

Passengers board a train at Stuttgart's Hauptbahnhof on Thursday morning. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Marijan Murat

Flood situation improving around Germany

The situation in flooded areas in Lower Saxony, Bremen and Saxony-Anhalt is easing more and more, with water levels continuing to drop.

On Thursday, school operations were also set to resume without restrictions in most of the affected areas.

Authorities in Lower Saxony said that water levels in the Aller, Leine, Oker, Hunte, Hase and Weser rivers would continue to fall, as no new rain or snow is forecast for the coming days until the weekend.

"The flood situation is easing considerably," said a spokesperson for the Ministry of the Environment in Hanover on Wednesday.

A cold wave around Germany is expected to continue until the weekend, with temperatures as low as -15.7C measured in Saxony-Anhalt on Wednesday.

2024 EHF European Men’s Handball Championship kicks off

The men’s Handball Euro kicked off on Wednesday night and are set to stretch until January 28th, with the final being played in the impressive Lanxess Arena in Cologne.

Boasting arguably the best national handball league in the world, Germany is expected to put on a big show – the two first games of the tournament are held in front of 53,586 spectators at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, a world record.

On late Wednesday night, Germany didn’t let their massive audience down, as they triumphantly defeated Switzerland with 27:14.

The German and Swiss handball teams competing in Düsseldorf on Wednesday evening. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Tom Weller

German and Austrian extremists met to discuss 'mass deportation plan'

Officials from Germany's far-right AfD attended a meeting with an Austrian extremist leader, the party confirmed Wednesday, but denied any plans to adopt a proposal for mass deportations of immigrants reportedly discussed at the talks.

Citing undercover research, German investigative media outlet Correctiv had reported that Martin Sellner, who leads the white pride Identitarian Movement in Austria, had presented a plan to "reverse the inward migration of foreigners", and remove migrants and asylum seekers instead.

He also reportedly suggested that when the AfD came into power, the biggest "problem" for the party would be the expulsion of "non assimilated citizens".

The meeting near Potsdam had gathered politicians, lawyers and doctors alike, according to Correctiv.

Germany pledges aid to boost Lebanese army

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday pledged €15 million to bolster the Lebanese armed forces amid growing concern about tensions on the border with Israel as the Gaza war rages.

Baerbock, on a visit to Beirut, said the military aid was aimed at helping the Lebanese army better secure the southern border with Israel.

The army must be able to exercise "effective control" over the area in order to "contain armed militias and terrorist organisations", she said.

Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and its arch-foe Israel have been exchanging near-daily fire across the border since the Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7. Hezbollah is a Hamas ally.

The cross-border unrest has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict, prompting a succession of Western diplomats to converge on Beirut to urge restraint and discuss political solutions.