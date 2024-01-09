Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Farmer's protests continue

Farmer's protests were in place across Germany on Monday and are set to continue throughout Tuesday.

Police reportedly escorted thousands of tractors toward Munich yesterday, and entire towns in Brandenburg were blockaded. Additionally, a nearly 20 km long convoy moved along the autobahn toward the state capital of Rhineland-Palatinate.

Meanwhile, in Lower Saxony, police reported that a driver attempting to get around the blockade on the sidewalk, hit and seriously injured a protest participant.

Despite disruptions, the German government says that it is not considering any further changes to phase out agricultural subsidies, which could mean that protests continue for some time.

The industrial action that started on Monday is due to last the week and culminate in a mass protest in Berlin on January 15th.

Train drivers strike set to begin Tuesday evening

Barring a seemingly unlikely intervention by the Labour Court at Frankfurt am Main, the German train Drivers' union (GDL) strike against Deutsche Bahn (DB) is set to begin tonight.

Freight train stoppages are expected from 6pm this evening, with passenger rail stoppages following at 2am Wednesday morning.

The 'emergency timetable' and updated information on the strike can be found on DB's website. The action will largely affect long-distance and regional rail travel, as well as S-Bahn services.

Affected ticket holders can refund their tickets for no charge, or ride any other available trains to their destination, but DB advises against all unnecessary travel.

Germany mourns Franz Beckenbauer

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday evening, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the 'Kaiser'. Beckenbauer, a World Cup winner as both a player and a coach, died on

Sunday at the age of 78, with news of his death not announced until Monday evening.

Beckenbauer had largely withdrawn from public life in recent years as he battled a number of ailments.

His family said the former midfielder died "peacefully" surrounded by his family in the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Known as 'Der Kaiser', the German word for Emperor, Beckenbauer was revered as an icon of the game in post-World War II Germany.

"We'll miss him" German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"Franz Beckenbauer was one of the greatest footballers in Germany" Scholz said, saying the former midfielder "inspired enthusiasm for German football for generations".

Asylum applications skyrocket

The number of initial asylum applications in Germany rose more than 50 percent last year, official figures showed on Monday, as the country struggles with a surge in illegal migration.

A total of 329,120 such applications were lodged in 2023, compared to 217,774 the previous year, according to data from the federal office for migration and refugees.

Authorities decided on more than 260,000 asylum cases, with more than 50 percent approved.

The highest number of first applications came from Syrians with Turkey in second place and Afghanistan third, the figures showed.

Anti-Semitism debate sparked after Berlin calls on artists receiving funding to sign clause

A petition opposing a move by the city of Berlin to require those getting funding for cultural projects to sign a specific anti-Semitism clause has gathered more than 4,100 signatures since it was introduced at the end of last week.

The petition from cultural producers and artists is in the form of an open letter addressed to the Berlin Senate Cultural Administration and Joe Chialo, Senator for Culture and Social Cohesion.

The letter comes in response to a plan "to link the allocation of funding from the cultural budget of the state of Berlin to the condition that an anti-Semitism clause is signed by the applicants." Crucially, the definition of anti-Semitism in this case comes from the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).

According to a statement published on Berlin.de, "the IHRA's definition of anti-Semitism includes calling for the killing of Jews, demonising the state of Israel, comparing Israeli policy with the actions of the Nazis and denying the Jewish people's right to self-determination".

The open letter, however, claims that the decision by the Berlin Senate ignores the controversial debate around the IHRA definition as opposed to alternative definitions such as that offered by the Jerusalem Declaration on Anti-Semitism.

The letter's authors suggest: "The withdrawal of financial support and public platforms is currently being used as a means of exerting pressure to exclude critical positions on the policies of the Israeli government and the war in Gaza from public discourse."

Tens of thousands of diesel Mercedes vehicles recalled

More than eight years after the "dieselgate" scandal, it seems German carmakers are still getting popped for skirting air pollution standards.

Mercedes-Benz has recently had to recall certain diesel cars in Germany for failing to comply with emissions standards. According to a report by Tagesspiegel, the number of vehicles affected is in the tens of thousands.

Mercedes said that certain diesel cars will need a software update in order to comply with Euro 5 and Euro 6b emissions standards, because a key function for limiting toxic nitrogen oxides is overridden in certain temperature ranges.

Mercedes has been in court for related allegations several times since 2018. In Germany alone, hundreds of thousands of vehicles have been recalled.

Germany ready to sell Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Monday defended plans to lift Germany's longstanding veto on sales of Eurofighter jets to Saudi Arabia, saying Riyadh has adopted a "constructive approach" in the Israel-Hamas war.

Germany, Britain, Italy and Spain jointly build the jet and each can veto deals.

The German government has blocked one deal, sought by London, since 2018.

But German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, on a visit to Israel on Sunday, signalled that Berlin was ready to lift its blockade.

"We do not see ourselves, as the German federal government, opposing British considerations on other Eurofighter (sales)," Baerbock told journalists, as she underlined the Saudi role in the Middle East security crisis since the eruption of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7th.

Scholz "shares this assessment," his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Monday at a press conference, noting that "it is an open secret that Saudi Arabia's airforce has used Eurofighters to shoot down rockets launched by the Huthis on the way to Israel".

With reporting by Paul Krantz and AFP