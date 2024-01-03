Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Worries over rising water levels in flood areas

Flooded regions in Germany are continuing to battle with high water levels.

Lower Saxony, parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, the south of Saxony-Anhalt and the north of Thuringia are still badly affected after days of torrential rain. In Bremen and Lower Saxony, many water levels still showed the highest of the three flood warning levels on Tuesday night.

In eastern Bavaria, warning level two is likely to be reached in places on Wednesday, the flood intelligence service of the Bavarian State Office for the Environment said. In the Regen river catchment area in the Cham district, level three is possible. In the Bamberg district in northern Bavaria, some rivers are also expected to reach this warning level.

Supplies of sandbags for embankment protection are running low in Lower Saxony, with emergency teams turning to the reserves of other states.

Around 1.9 million sandbags have been used so far.

According to forecasters, high amounts of rainfall can be expected in some areas from Lower Saxony to the Black Forest as well as in the eastern and southeastern low mountain ranges until Thursday. Within 30 to 60 hours, meteorologists expect 30 to 50 liters per square meter to fall, and in mountainous areas up to 100 liters.

READ ALSO: German flood-hit areas struggle with more rainfall

Railway line closure between Frankfurt and Mannheim

Anyone travelling by rail between Frankfurt am Main and Mannheim will face disruption due to a renovation project on the line.

Since the start of the year, the line has been closed, with hundreds of replacement buses in place.

The heavily used 'Riedbahn' is initially set to close for three weeks, until January 22nd.

During this time, preparatory work will get underway for a major renovation in the second half of the year. In total, Deutsche Bahn wants to modernise 70 kilometers of tracks, switches, overhead lines, signal boxes and stations, to the tune of €1.3 billion.

Long-distance, regional and freight transport trains are affected by the work.

Advertisement

More than half of Germans expect an AfD state premier in 2024

Many people in Germany believe the far-right AfD will be able to appoint a state premier this year, according to a new poll.

Just over 50 percent of respondents to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of DPA, believe it is likely that the Alternative for Germany will achieve an absolute majority in at least one of the three state elections.

Three eastern states - Thuringia, Brandenburg and Saxony - are holding votes in autumn 2024. The AfD has been leading the polls in these areas. A recent survey found the AfD would get 37 percent of the vote in Saxony.

Advertisement

Of the 2,092 people surveyed in the poll, 53 percent said they expected the AfD to enter the government in at least one of these state elections, and to become head of government.

READ ALSO: Could the far-right AfD ever take power in Germany?

All other parties in the three state parliaments (as well as at the federal level) have ruled out forming a coalition with the AfD. However, 42 percent of those surveyed do not think that the conservative bloc - the CDU/CSU - will keep its promise not to work with the party at the state and federal level. Slightly more than one in three people (36 percent) are of the opinion that the promise will be kept.

An AfD election poster with the slogan "The East stands up!" hangs on a main road in the district of Sonneberg, Thuringia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Martin Schutt

According to the survey, only 28 percent of participants consider it likely that the AfD will be the strongest force in this year's elections for the EU Parliament, with a clear majority (57 percent) finding this scenario unlikely. The CDU/CSU is most likely to come first in the European elections, followed by the SPD and the Greens. The picture looks similar for the next federal election in autumn 2025, at least according to recent polls.

At the local level, however, the AfD has already gained in power. Pirna – a town of about 40,000 inhabitants just southeast of Dresden, elected Germany’s first AfD city mayor in December. Meanwhile, the AfD won its first district election in Sonneberg, Thuringia, in June last year.

New strikes show Putin wants to 'annihilate' Ukraine, says German minister

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says that Moscow aimed to "annihilate" Ukraine after residential buildings were hit in a new series of Russian strikes.

"With every rocket, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin shows that he wants to annihilate Ukraine," Baerbock wrote on X, previously Twitter, adding that Germany would "stand by the people in Ukraine for as long as they need us".

The bombardment on Tuesday mainly of Kyiv and northeastern Kharkiv came less than 24 hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to step up strikes following an unprecedented Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.

In total five people were killed and 119 wounded, authorities said.

Advertisement

German discounters Aldi and Lidl toast record Christmas sales in UK

German discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl has announced record UK sales for the key Christmas trading period, buoyed by rising prices for goods nevertheless deemed cheaper that similar rival products.

Sales in December topped £1.5 billion ($1.9 billion), up eight percent from a year earlier, as shoppers switched away from traditional supermarkets in a cost-of-living crisis, Aldi said in a statement.

"Aldi recorded its best ever Christmas... with many still feeling the squeeze due to the rising cost of living," the group said.

Rival Lidl added on Tuesday that it enjoyed its "best Christmas yet" in Britain, with UK sales swelling by 12 percent.

"German discounters, which are best known for their rock bottom prices, have enjoyed a stellar Christmas amid the cost-of-living crisis as price sensitive consumers trade down," said Interactive Investor analyst Victoria Scholar.