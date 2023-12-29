Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Fresh rain could worsen flooding in central Germany

After a brief pause Thursday, upcoming rain showers in parts of Germany could worsen the flooding on Friday.

While the Elbe in Dresden and much of the rest of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Thuringia has reached its predicted high point, the situation is still tense further downstream in Lower Saxony, with hundreds of residents in smaller communities being evacuated.

In North Rhine-Westphalia, several smaller towns on the Rhine have also been evacuated.

Police and fire associations voice concern ahead of New Year’s Eve

Police and fire unions warned against misuse of fireworks on New Year’s Eve this upcoming Sunday, with police representative GdP going so far as to call for an outright ban.

One video from Berlin Police released on social media said “don’t attack us” – following incidents last year which saw revellers in Berlin’s Neukölln neighbourhood throw fireworks at emergency service personnel.

Meanwhile, Berlin’s BVG public transport operator says it will not run several buses through the Neukölln area as it would normally do, due to security and traffic concerns, from about 8:00 pm on the 31st to the following morning.

Anti-Semitic crimes in Germany spike after October 7th

Since the massacres of Israeli civilians by the terror group Hamas on October 7th, German police have recorded a stark increase in anti-Semitic crime.

The most common of the 1,100 incidents recorded include incitement to hatred and property damage. That's about double the number of anti-Semitic crimes recorded in a typical quarter.

Who can already get dual citizenship in Germany?

With the government’s anticipated draft law allowing dual citizenship for all having hit numerous delays, some people are deciding whether to apply now or wait until after the law changes for sure – supposedly set for spring of next year.

But some people may already be eligible for dual citizenship in Germany.

