Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Central Germany flooding situation remains tense

The Elbe and Weser rivers remain high, leading to heightened vigilance in Saxony, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, parts of North-Rhine Westphalia, and even Bremen.

300 people in the town of Winser an der Aller in Lower Saxony have been evacuated as a precaution, while a dike break near Lilienthal close to Bremen has led to evacuations there as well.

Crews will open Pretziener Wier near Magdeburg for the first time since 2013, which will divert part of the river into a canal near the Saxony-Anhalt capital to protect it from flooding.

Meanwhile, the Elbe in and near Dresden is expected to break the six-metre mark Thursday – and the city remains on high flood alert.

The rain is expected to pause briefly Thursday, which should allow for some relief. However, forecasts over the next few days indicate that rainfall could rise again quite quickly.

German businesses pessimistic about 2024

German businesses are expecting a weak 2024 for both investments and growth, according to a survey by the Institute for Economics.

Out of 47 businesses surveyed, only nine say they expect to expand production in 2024, while 23 expect having to scale back.

The respondents cite global crises, high interest rates, rising energy prices, and budget uncertainty at home for the sluggish outlook.

Flights to shampoo: How life will get more expensive in Germany in 2024

Advertisement

Dealing with the aftermath of Christmas

The time right after Christmas in Germany comes with many leftovers – from food to trees shedding their needles to unwanted gifts.

Read our guides below about what you can do about some of the Christmas remnants around your place.

Half of Germans for New Year’s Eve fireworks ban

A new INSA survey for the Bild newspaper finds that half of Germans are in favour of a ban on the sale of firecrackers – to avoid a repeat of New Year’s Eve last year, which saw attacks against emergency crews in Berlin and widespread property damage and arrests.

Around 43 percent of respondents say they’re worried about riots again on “Silvester”, compared to 51 percent who say they’re not worried.

READ ALSO: How New Year’s Eve fireworks chaos sparked a racism debate in Germany