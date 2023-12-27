Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Flooding near the Elbe to peak Wednesday

Authorities in Saxony, Saxong-Anhalt, Thuringia, and Lower Saxony say the worst of the River Elbe’s flooding over the Christmas holidays looks to be over, with rain in the area having subsided and the river’s forecast high level having been reached on Wednesday morning.

Local crews are keeping a particular eye on the situation in both Dresden and Chemnitz, with some road closures still reported in the area and some residents receiving sandbags as a precaution.

In Saxony-Anhalt, the small village of Thürungen, with a population of 180 people, remains evacuated as a precaution.

Doctor offices close until after New Year’s Day in protest

Medical associations around Germany are calling for doctor offices to close between Wednesday and Friday in a bid for more support from the federal health ministry.

Thousands of doctors are taking part in the campaign, which is meant to demonstrate how overloaded the practices are ahead of a planned crisis summit between the country’s medical association and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in January.

While many individual practices are taking part, doing so is voluntary – with each doctor’s office deciding for itself whether to participate.

READ ALSO: Why thousands of doctor surgeries are closed in Germany

Advertisement

2023 set to be record year for German arms exports

Germany has exported around €12 billion in weapons this year – about 40 percent more than normal.

The reason for the increase is almost entirely down to the country’s weapons deliveries to Ukraine, which accounted for a third of all shipments.

2023 deliveries were still 25 percent higher than last year, which set another record due to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Much of the delivered equipment is air defence, which allows cities like Kyiv to intercept incoming Russian bombs and missiles.

READ ALSO: Scholz says Ukraine support of ‘existential importance’ – despite debt woes