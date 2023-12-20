Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Deutsche Bahn driver union could stage widespread strike in January

Starting January 7th, travellers on services run by German state rail Deutsche Bahn could see much longer strikes.

Up to now, the GDL union staged ‘warning strikes’ that would last for a single shift or a bit longer. Now they could last 24-48 hours at a time.

The strikes would affect long-distance trains in Germany, regional trains, and the S-Bahn. You can find a full report on the strikes at the link below.

Berlin and Brandenburg shoppers hit by retail strikes just before Christmas

The Verdi union has called for retail workers it represents in Berlin and Brandenburg to stage job action as part of warning strikes starting Wednesday and ending Saturday.

Affected stores could include branches of grocery store chains Netto, Edeka, Rewe, Penny, and Kaufland – along with Ikea, Thalia, and H&M. It’s not yet clear exactly which branches will be affected, but it could put pressure on shoppers just ahead of the holidays – as well as on the shops that do stay open.

The union is demanding that employers raise wages by at least €2.50 per hour.

German consumer mood brightens again

German consumer confidence rose again heading into January thanks to expectations of higher salaries, although it still remained weak, a key survey showed Wednesday.

Pollster GfK said its forward-looking survey of around 2,000 people rose to minus 25.1 points, an increase of 2.5 points compared to December.

The institute said there could finally be some "light at the end of the tunnel" for consumers in Europe's top economy, which has been battling through a weak period.

Inflation fell to 3.2 percent in November, way down on highs seen last year, relieving pressure on struggling households and businesses.

Industry association president says AfD vote is harmful to the German economy

Federation of German Industry (BDI) President Siegfried Russwurm told the Funke group of German newspapers that a vote for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), particularly in next year’s upcoming eastern state elections – would be harmful to German prosperity.

AfD election campaigners set up a stall in Berlin Charlottenburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Jörg Carstensen

“A political movement that calls for a turn back towards nationalism is harmful for this country, for the economy, and for Germany’s reputation and success in a global context,” he said. “Voting for them is not a harmless protest.”

Eastern German states Thuringia, Saxony, and Brandenburg are voting in September 2024, with the AfD expected to do well – or even come first – in all three states.

Germany hails 'urgently needed and long overdue' EU migration pact

Germany on Wednesday welcomed an EU deal on reforming the bloc's migration laws, saying it would ensure the new asylum system is implemented in a "fair, orderly" manner.

"The agreement on a common European asylum system was urgently needed and long overdue," said Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Doctor associations warn they’re at their limit with seasonal sicknesses

Germany’s Association of General Practitioners warns that doctor’s offices are at their limits, even before flu season has started.

“We’re currently experiencing exactly what we warned about in summer,” association chair Markus Beier told RND.

The Robert Koch Institute, which monitors viruses in Germany including Covid-19 and RSVs, says there are probably 7.9 million acute cases of Covid-19, flu, or RSV in the country right now, regardless of doctor visits.

The association is calling on federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach to call an emergency summit.

