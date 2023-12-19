Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

New Covid sub-variant spreading in Germany

Infection season is underway in Germany, with many people having to take time off work to stay in bed due to a respiratory infection.

And Covid infections are also rising, particularly as a new sub-variant takes hold.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) recently reported the highest number of infections in over a year and a half, although many infections go unreported.

Until recently, the Eris (EG.5) and Pirola (BA.2.86) variants were responsible for the high incidences. Since this week, however, a new variant has been dominant: the Pirola sub-variant JN.1.

The RKI's latest weekly report says the variant was responsible for 29 percent of all new Covid infections in Germany in the week of December 4th, displacing Eris and Pirola. According to the report, the BA.2.86 variants accounted for 19.4 percent and EG.5 and its subtypes accounted for 15.6 percent of all infections.

The new strain was first discovered in the United States in September. The Center for Disease Control (CDC), believes that 15-29 percent of new infections there can be traced back to JN.1. The agency also warns that the prevalence of the Pirola sub-variant will continue to increase.

Researchers say the increasing emergence of JN.1 suggests the variant is either more transmissible or more successful at evading the immune system.

However, there is no evidence that JN.1 leads to more severe illness compared to other variants currently circulating.

There are also no signs of new symptoms. The most common symptoms of a Covid-19 infection still include body aches, headaches, a runny and stuffy nose, cough and possible changes to sense of smell and taste.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says all approved Covid-19 vaccines will continue to provide protection against JN.1 and other variants.

Green politician calls for 'climate money' allowance to be funded by the wealthy

The coalition government has agreed on a budget that will make energy consumption more expensive.

Now the planned compensation for residents should also come, urged Green politician Katrin Göring-Eckardt.

She called for so-called 'Klimageld' or climate money - an allowance that would relieve residents of rising energy costs - to be introduced quickly.

In an interview with DPA, Göring-Eckardt said the assets of the “extremely rich” could be used for financing the allowance.

“The coalition has firmly agreed on climate money. That has to come in 2024," said the Bundestag Vice President.

The Klimageld allowance was included in the coalition's agreement of 2021 as a measure to offset rising costs of CO2 and the CO2 tax. However, because of the budget crisis, there are doubts as to whether this can be financed.

Göring-Eckardt suggested the super-rich as a source to finance it.

“We have 40 million households in Germany,” she said. “There are around 4,300 households that belong to the super-rich. This 0.01 percent of the population should make their contribution to the country, especially in times of crisis.”

Germany business mood sours as 2023 ends

German business morale worsened in December, a key survey showed Monday, as a year-end budget crisis deepened concerns about Europe's biggest economy after a difficult 2023.

The Ifo institute's closely-watched confidence barometer, based on a survey of around 9,000 companies, fell to 86.4 points in the final month of the year, after climbing to 87.2 points in November.

The reading disappointed analysts, who had been expecting another increase.

"Sentiment in German business has clouded over," said Ifo president Clemens Fuest, adding that the German economy "remains weak".

The dip comes as the German government was forced to hastily rethink its 2024 budget after a recent court ruling upended its spending plans.

The budget crisis wrapped up a difficult year for Germany's export-driven economy, already buffeted by high inflation, rising interest rates, a manufacturing slowdown and global economic weakness.

The latest Ifo reading "suggests that recent fiscal woes are weighing on German business sentiment," said ING economist Carsten Brzeski.

"It also shows that the recession risk remains high, not only for 2023 but for 2024, too."

Leading economic institutes expect the German economy to shrink slightly this year before staging a modest recovery.

Last week, however, Germany's central bank sharply cut its forecast for next year, saying it would take time for the economy to pull itself out of the doldrums.

The Bundesbank now expects output to be 0.4 percent in 2024, down from its last forecast of 1.2 percent in June.

Germany to finish deploying brigade to Lithuania in 2027

Germany has said it would complete the deployment of a brigade-size military unit to Lithuania in 2027, adding that it had never before stationed so many troops abroad on a permanent basis.

"In just three years, at the end of 2027, the brigade will reach its full operational capacity," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said during a

visit to Baltic NATO member Lithuania on Monday.

The German armed forces have "never permanently stationed that many soldiers abroad", Pistorius told reporters about the military unit that will number 4,800 people, including civilian employees.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Germany "understood the new realities of security policy", he said.

"We are sending a clear signal to those who threaten peace and security in Europe."