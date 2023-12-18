Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

German far-right scores first city mayor post

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) won its first city mayor position on Sunday, preliminary results showed, in a further boost to the anti-immigration party as it surges in opinion polls.

Tim Lochner, a carpenter, came out on top in a closely watched runoff vote in Pirna, a municipality with a population of around 40,000 in the former East German state of Saxony.

The win comes just days after Germany's domestic intelligence agency named the AfD in Saxony as a "confirmed" extremist organisation, citing its anti-immigrant rhetoric and efforts to undermine democracy.

Lochner took 38.5 percent of the vote in a battle against two other candidates, initial results showed.

He is a member of the AfD group in the city council, though he is not a member of the party.

Plan to end e-vehicle subsidies sparks anger in Germany



The German government Sunday faced a backlash after abruptly ending an electric car subsidy scheme in a blow to the already struggling automotive industry.

The scheme is one of the casualties of a budget crisis caused by a shock constitutional court ruling in November that upended the government's spending plans.

The economy ministry said Saturday that Sunday would be the last day prospective buyers could apply for the scheme, which paid out thousands of euros per customer to partially cover the cost of buying an electric car.

A spokesman for the ministry admitted it was an "unfortunate situation" for consumers who had been hoping to take advantage of the subsidy, but it had no choice "because there is no longer enough money available".

AfD leader's doctoral thesis investigated for plagiarism

The University of Bayreuth is looking into AfD co-leader Alice Weidel's doctoral thesis following allegations of plagiarism, the Süddeutsche Zeitung reported.

A preliminary examination by the university showed that the 2011 work should be examined more closely and the university's 'Commission for Scientific Integrity' will now carry out an investigation.

A previous report had shown that there were 32 fragments of plagiarism and 18 mislabelled quotations.

“We don’t see any large-scale plagiarism in Ms Weidel’s dissertation, but we do see many small fragments of plagiarism,” said the report's lead author, who wanted to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals.

“There is suspicion of plagiarism here," they said.

Weidel rejected the allegations and spoke of a "politically motivated" campaign against her.

She is said to have a good chance of running as the AfD's candidate for chancellor in the next federal election.

FDP parliamentary group to veto abolition of tax breaks for farmers

Ahead of a planned demonstration by farmers in Berlin, the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag said on Sunday it would veto the coalition government's plans to abolish tax breaks for farmers.

“The FDP parliamentary group does not consider the heavy burden on agricultural businesses to be acceptable,” FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr told DPA.

“Too often people talk about supposedly climate-damaging subsidies without looking at the social and economic consequences of abolishing them," he added.

“Above all, our farmers need fair competitive conditions compared to other European countries,” Dürr said. “That is exactly what would be at risk if the plans were implemented.”

Finance minister Christian Lindner had "therefore already confirmed that he can present alternatives to the government if the coalition partners agree".

Two-year-old girl missing in Baden-Württemberg

Almost 200 emergency service workers searched for a missing two-year-old girl in the community of Bingen (Sigmaringen district) in Baden-Württemberg on Sunday evening, however, the child has not been found.

The parents noticed the girl's disappearance at around 6:30pm.

The search immediately got underway, taking in a nearby forest and streets as well as around the Lauchert River. Four drones, a helicopter and sniffer dogs were also used

The major search operation was scaled back around midnight, and continued on a smaller scale.

The police were initially unable to provide any information about the background to the girl's disappearance.