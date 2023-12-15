Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

German institutes lower 2024 growth forecasts

Two leading economic institutes cut their growth forecasts for Germany for next year, saying continued uncertainty and a budget crisis will weigh on Europe's beleaguered top economy.

The Ifo institute slashed its 2024 projection to 0.9 percent, from 1.4 percent previously. The DIW institute reduced its forecast to 0.6 percent from 1.3 percent.

The export-oriented German economy is struggling through a lacklustre phase and is expected to shrink this year due to high inflation, an industrial slowdown, and weakness in key trading partners.

Ifo warned of continued weakness in the final stage of 2023, which would impact 2024.

"Uncertainty is currently delaying the recovery, as it increases consumers' propensity to save and makes companies and private households less willing to invest," said Timo Wollmershäuser, the group's head of forecasts.

A budget crisis sparked by a top court ruling last month that the government had broken constitutional rules on limiting debt will also weigh on the economy next year, the institutes warned.

The ruling threw the government's 2024 budget into disarray, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition finally clinched a deal on the spending plans on Wednesday.

Still, DIW warned that planned savings in the budget "still need to be finalised and approved", leading to "further uncertainties".

Verdi union threatens retail strikes around Christmas

A pay dispute between retail workers represented by the Verdi union and employers has left the union threatening to strike just before and after Christmas.

The union is demanding a 13 percent increase in pay, or at least an additional €400 a month in wholesale and foreign trade, and other €2.50 per hour in retail and mail order to avert strikes that may affect the Christmas shopping rush.

Germany to stop accepting imams from Turkey

Germany will stop accepting imams sent from Turkey and instead train the Muslim clerics on home soil in a bid to encourage integration, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

An agreement has been reached with the Turkish-Islamic umbrella group DITIB to phase out foreign imams and train 100 a year in Germany to replace them, the ministry said in a statement.

DITIB is the largest Islamic association in Germany and manages 900 mosque communities. Critics have accused the association, a branch of the Presidency of Religious Affairs in Ankara, of acting as an extended arm of the Turkish government in Germany.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) speaks at the Islamic Conference on Tuesday. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Britta Pedersen

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the agreement was "an important milestone for the integration and participation of Muslim communities in Germany".

"We need religious leaders who speak our language, know our country and uphold our values," Faeser said.

"We want imams to get involved in the dialogue between religions and discuss questions of faith in our society."

There are around 5.5 million Muslims living in Germany, according to the German Islam Conference (DIK) -- around 6.6 percent of the population.

The country has around 2,500 mosque communities, with most of the imams trained abroad at present, mostly in Turkey.

Germans suspected of exposing Wagner hack to Russia

Two Germans on trial for high treason are alleged to have passed information to Moscow that showed Berlin had access to messages exchanged by mercenary group Wagner, the lawyer for one of the defendants said Thursday.

The pair, referred to only as Carsten L. and Arthur E., are accused by prosecutors of working together with a Russian businessman to "procure sensitive information" from Germany's BND foreign intelligence and relay it to Russia's FSB.

Part of the leaked information is said to have related to the activities of the Wagner paramilitary group, a link first reported by German weekly Spiegel.

According to the magazine, the BND had access to a messaging app used by the group led by warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin, which has fought alongside Russia's regular troops in Ukraine.

"The Wagner communications were hacked," Johannes Eisenberg, the lawyer representing Carsten L., told the court, complaining that the full accusations had not been made public.

Due to the sensitivity of the trial, proceedings are being held under tight security and a portion of the charge sheet has been kept secret.

Volodymyr Zelensky makes surprise visit to Germany

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise visit to Germany on Thursday, police said, as Kyiv tries to ensure continued Western assistance for the embattled country.

"Zelensky has appointments in the Rhine-Main area" around Frankfurt, a police spokesman in the German financial capital told AFP. He declined to provide further details about the meetings.

On X, formerly Twitter, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak posted simply a German flag and a flexed bicep.

A police spokesman in the German business capital Frankfurt told AFP earlier that Zelensky had "appointments in the Rhine-Main area".

The spokesman said police officers had accompanied Zelensky from Frankfurt airport toward nearby Wiesbaden and had temporarily blocked off traffic for security reasons.

Thursday also saw the arrival of a Patriot air defence system provided to Kyiv from Germany, in the wake of increasing aerial attacks by Moscow.

But Zelensky is likely to be pushing for a greater level of military support as the country faces a second winter defending itself from Russian troops.

