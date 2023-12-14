Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Dual citizenship law faces more delays

The government's landmark citizenship bill will no longer be passed this year, according to reports in the German media.

The two centre-left parties in the coalition - the Social Democrats (SPD) and Greens - had wanted to put the law on the Bundestag agenda for this week but had failed to so due to arguments with the Free Democrats (FDP).

According to DPA, the FDP is resisting the amendment suggestions of its two coalition partners.

With this week representing the last week of parliament before the winter recess, the delays mean that the bill will now be pushed back until next year.

It is the second significant delay to the bill since October, when the law was quietly removed from the parliamentary agenda amid debates over anti-Semitism.

Since then, a tightened-up bill has had its first reading in the Bundestag.

The latest arguments mean additional delays for foreigners who have been waiting for the forthcoming liberalisation of citizenship rules, including allowing the holding of multiple nationalities and permitting naturalisation after just five years of residence in the country.

READ ALSO: TIMELINE: When will Germany push through the new dual citizenship law?

Cologne hit with highest ever German fine for fan misconduct

Bundesliga club FC Cologne have been hit with a €595,000 fine for igniting pyrotechnics and throwing objects on the field which delayed a match.

The fine is the highest penalty ever levied for fan misconduct in German football.

The German FA (DFB) fined the club for the incident, which delayed Cologne's home derby clash with Borussia Mönchengladbach by several minutes in October.

Advertisement

Cologne have promised to fight for a "significant reduction" in the penalty, with managing director Christian Keller saying the fine inflicts "enormous financial damage" on the club.

Despite being forbidden, pyrotechnics are commonplace in German football and are frequently brandished by home and away fans.

On Monday, German champions Bayern Munich were fined €40,000 and given a suspended ban on fans for away games in the Champions League for pyrotechnic use.

The ban is suspended for two years, meaning it will come into effect if there is further fan misconduct.

Opposition leader calls for confidence vote in Olaf Scholz

In light of the recent budget crisis, opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) has called on Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) to face a vote of confidence in the Bundestag at the beginning of next year.

"How much longer do you actually want to let large parts of your coalition, especially the Greens, dance around on your nose?" said the CDU leader in the Bundestag on Wednesday, addressing the Chancellor after his government statement.

CDU leader Friedrich Merz speaks in the Bundestag. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

"You are jeopardising the last remnants of your reputation, your authority at home and abroad."

On Wednesday, the three-party coalition of the SPD, Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) reached a last-minute agreement on how to solve a €17 billion hole in the nation's finances, including plans to hike a tax on CO2 emission and cut some climate protection measures.

Merz slammed the plans as "financial trickery" and pledged not to support the government in any further suspensions of the debt brake - a clause in the constitution that caps borrowing at 0.35 percent of GDP.

READ ALSO: KEY POINTS: How Germany plans to solve its budget crisis in 2024

German Health Minister wants phone-in sick notes for children

After bringing back telephone sick-notes for adults on December 7th, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) is now looking at ways to bring in a similar system for the parents of children who are unwell.

Under German law, people who take more than three days of sick leave have to present their employers will a note from their doctor confirming that they are ill.

Advertisement

Since early December, employees have now been able to obtain this sick note for most minor illnesses without having to physically visit their doctors' surgery.

Lauterbach says he now wants to expand this to situations where parents have to stay off work to care for sick children.

It is unclear whether this system would also be available for claiming children's sick pay - an allowance for parents who have stay off work to care for their children.