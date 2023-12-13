Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Scholz's coalition 'reach agreement' to end budget crisis

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition has reached a last-minute deal to end a budget deadlock, an official source said Wednesday, after a constitution court ruling upended its spending plans and plunged it into a crisis.

"There is an agreement," the source told AFP, adding that details will be unveiled at midday at the chancellery.

First German municipality quits €49 Deutschlandticket

The small town of Stendal in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt is slated to be the first municipality to partially leave Germany's nationwide public transport ticket on January 1st, 2024.

That means that a €49 Deutschlandticket - which covers all local and regional public transport in Germany - will still cover all such transport in Germany, but not be valid on buses within the limits of the 41,000-strong town.

It will still work on rail transport to, from and within the town, but people travelling on buses there will need to purchase an extra ticket from January 1st.

Stendal is leaving the ticket deal due to questions over ongoing financial support from federal and state governments, leading to concerns other local authorities - particularly ones in financial trouble - may follow suit.

READ ALSO: Will Germany's €49 ticket be continued?

Advertisement

Two Germans to go on trial in Russian spying case

Two German men will go on trial Wednesday in Berlin charged with high treason for allegedly stealing intelligence secrets and passing them to Russia's security services during the war in Ukraine.

The pair, named by prosecutors as Carsten L. and Arthur E., are accused of working together with a Russian businessman to "procure sensitive information" from the portfolio of Germany's BND foreign intelligence.

Prosecutors did not detail the nature of the leaked documents, but Spiegel magazine reported that they related to the BND's efforts to surveil the Wagner paramilitary group, which fought alongside Russia's regular troops in Ukraine.

If found guilty of high treason, the suspects could be jailed for life.

Anti-Semitism is 'widespread' in Germany, according to report

A new Bertelsmann Foundation report called the Religion Monitor 2023 finds that anti-Semitic attitudes were already common in Germany even before the Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians on October 7th.

Nearly one in five people in Germany surveyed in 2022 for the report said that "Jews have too much influence in our country".

Study author Yasemin El-Menouar said of the results: "We are experiencing a confirmation of prejudices that already existed before".

The same study also found that around 52 percent of Germans believe that Islam is a threat to Germany.

READ ALSO: Thousands protest anti-Semitism in Berlin

How to have your marriage recognised in Germany

If you're moving to Germany for the first time, or maybe even got married in sunny Spain or Las Vegas and came back to Germany, you'll probably want to tell German authorities, as it can have implications for your tax and residency rights.

Check out our primer below on how to handle the paperwork.

EXPLAINED: How to have your marriage abroad recognised in Germany