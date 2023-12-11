German conservatives look to tighten migration conditions

Advertisement

The German CDU has released a draft of its new guiding principles, which it’s preparing ahead of federal elections in two years – after having lost power in 2021.

As a draft program, it still could see amendments. But it already signifies a more conservative turn on migration policy than the CDU had under the leadership of previous Chancellor Angela Merkel – who led the CDU for 18 years.

The draft commits the CDU to the German principle of Leitkultur – or “dominant culture”.

“Everyone who wants to live here must recognise our guiding culture without any ifs or buts,” it reads. The CDU says this includes upholding the principles of the German constitution, such as human dignity, rule of law, and the recognition of Israel’s right to exist.

“Only those who commit to our dominant culture can integrate and become German citizens,” it reads. The CDU had recently called for an acknowledgement of Israel’s right to exist to be added to the requirements for someone choosing to take German citizenship.

“Sharia does not belong to Germany,” it read. “Muslims who share our values belong to Germany.”

The CDU also advocates for a compulsory German language test for resident children from the age of four and are looking to tighten up asylum law by putting in an upper limit onto the number of applications Germany will accept every year. The party doesn’t say though, what the limit should be.

Changes to retirement and overtime

The CDU proposes linking retirement age to life expectancy, and awarding people who choose to continue working after hitting retirement age with extra tax benefits.

The party is also looking to get rid of taxes put on any overtime work a person does – encouraging people to work longer hours.

Recent polls see the CDU winning the next election, although it would need to negotiate with at least one other party to be able to govern in a coalition.

