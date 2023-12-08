Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

GDL warning strike causes major disruptions

A 24-hour warning strike in long-distance and regional transport will once again bring major restrictions for passengers this Friday. The latest strike by the German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) began on Thursday evening at 6pm on rail freight services and at 10pm on passenger trains.

As with the previous warning strike in the current round of industrial action, Deutsche Bahn expects to be able to run just one in five of its usual long-distance services. In regional transport, however, hardly any trains are likely to be running, with passengers in southern Germany set to be the hardest hit.

As well as the ongoing dispute over pay and shorter worker hours, the railway is also struggling to cope with the effects of the extreme weather over the past few days, particularly in Bavaria.

Germany's 2024 budget 'unlikely to be passed this year'

According to the SPD parliamentary group leadership, the Bundestag will not have time to pass the 2024 budget before the end of the year.

"Although we have done everything we can on our side, the budget for 2024 cannot be adopted in time this year," wrote SPD parliamentary secretary Katja Mast in a text message to MPs obtained by DPA.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Federal Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) have still not agreed on a solution to the budget crisis, wrote Mast. However, Scholz is "confident that a result can be achieved in the coming days".

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) with Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens) and Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) on November 15th. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Kay Nietfeld

The government has been desperately seeking a solution to an expected €17 billion black hole in the country's finances next year.

The crisis relates back to a ruling by the Constitutional Court in mid-November. The court ruled that €60 billion of borrowing was unconstitutional since it was not used for its original purpose of tackling the Covid crisis but rather to support the coalition's climate plans.

This has raised questions about whether Germany's strict debt rules should be reformed.

Sick notes for mild illnesses now available by phone

As of Thursday, employees in Germany can once again obtain sicks notes via a telephone or video appointment with their regular GP.

According to a decision by Joint Federal Committee of doctors, health insurance companies and clinics (G-BA), doctors can start offering this service to patients immediately to ease congestion in waiting rooms.

Welcoming the news, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) thanked the G-BA for passing the resolution so quickly. "This is particularly important in times of infection like now," he said.

Under German law, employees require a doctors' note after the third day of sick leave from work. During the pandemic, phone-in appointment were available for mild respiratory illnesses but this expired in March 2023.

With the new resolution in place, employees can obtain a sick note for up to five days for mild illnesses that don't require an in-person examination. However, they must be an existing patient at a surgery in order to take advantage of the change.

Scholz first German leader to light main Hanukkah menorah

Olaf Scholz on Thursday became the first German chancellor to light Berlin's central Hanukkah menorah, in a sign of "solidarity" with Jews amid a surge of anti-Semitism during the Israel-Hamas war.

Wearing a kippa, Scholz also urged the "immediate" release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas as he addressed a crowd gathered at the Brandenburg Gate for the start of the Jewish festival of lights.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) lights the Hanukkah menorah at a ceremony at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Gollnow

He then boarded a crane to ignite the menorah's first candle with a torch, accompanied by Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal.

"I hope the light of this candelabra will shine across this square long beyond the eight days of the Hanukkah celebration," Scholz said.

"It stands for hope and optimism -- We especially need both in these days after the Hamas terror attack on Israel."

SPD kicks off party conference amid difficult circumstances

The Social Democrats (SPD) are set to gather on Friday for their first party conference in two years - but the mood in 2023 is likely to have sunk dramatically since the aftermath of the 2021 election.

More than two years after the centre-left party swept to power as the largest fraction in the Bundestag, the government is beset by financial crises and bitterly divided over migration policies.

In what is expected to be a challenging speech, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will have to address 600 delegates with no concrete plan in place on how to solve the country's ongoing budget issues.

Different wings of the party could also be heading for a collision course on asylum policies - an issue that the SPD-led coalition has recently taken a much tougher line on.

In a move to appease the party's Left, party leaders have tabled a motion supporting easier family reunification for refugees and sea rescues of migrants and asylum seekers. This is likely to be fiercely debated.

In the least controversial part of the conference, there will also be votes on whether to keep Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken as co-leaders of the party and Kevin Kühnert as General Secretary. Both look set to be re-elected by a landslide.