Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

At least four dead in Germany in crashes on icy roads

Snow and ice in winter-gripped Germany triggered several road accidents across the country on Tuesday, killing at least four people, police said, while traffic at Munich's airport remained disrupted.

Two men died when their car crashed into a lorry on a slick stretch of autobahn heading towards Munich in the southern state of Bavaria, police said.

In the Ore Mountains in the southeast of the country, a 10-year-old boy was killed when the bus he was riding in hit a snow plough and then a tree.

And in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg, a 57-year-old woman died when her car careened into a bus.

Munich airport, Germany's second largest, said on its website that there were still "severe restrictions in air traffic" following closures and repeated cancellations since the weekend.

The flight schedule was "severely reduced due to the extreme weather conditions".

Munich airport closed on Saturday as snow swept the south of Germany, stranding thousands of passengers.

It was again shut on Tuesday morning because of "freezing rain" that made take-offs and landings hazardous.

More freezing temperatures and snow

Forecasters warned again of icy roads and fresh snow on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening and during the night, there was more snow and freezing rain in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, which could lead to slippery roads.

Meanwhile, snow in northern Germany - especially in Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania - could also cause disruption on Wednesday.

The cold weather is expected to stick around until the end of the week, when temperatures will rise and rain is forecast.

German government continues to bicker over budget

The coalition government is coming under pressure to agree the budget for 2024 following a November court ruling that threw spending plans into disarray.

Intense talks have been taking place between between Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

However, Green party leader Ricarda Lang said on Wednesday that an agreement had not been reached yet.

The German Finance Ministry in the snow. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Fabian Sommer

“The budget will not be discussed in the federal cabinet today,” Lang said in an interview with Bayerischer Rundfunk.

However, she said the coalition would find a compromise "very, very soon".

At the heart of the debate is a €17 billion black hole in the finances for next year that nobody can agree how to fill.

German electric car sales plunge in November

Sales of new cars fell in Germany in November, official data showed this week, dragged down by plummeting demand for electric vehicles as government incentives ran out.

A total of 245,701 new cars hit the road in Europe's largest economy last month, a drop of 5.7 percent on a year earlier, according to the KBA federal transport authority.

The setback was driven by a 22-percent plunge in sales of battery-powered electric cars, to just under 45,000 vehicles in November.

Customers had raced to buy electric cars late last year to take advantage of government incentives before they were phased out, and demand has declined sharply since then.

Uncertainty about whether there would be new subsidy schemes risked placing Germany's target of putting 15 million electric vehicles on its roads by 2030 even further out of reach, said EY analyst Constantin Gall.

Without environmental bonuses or subsidies, "the price difference between a new combustion engine car and an electric one is simply too big", he said.

Germany's crucial auto industry has staged a modest recovery following the upheaval of pandemic-related shutdowns and supply chain woes in recent years, as companies worked through a backlog of orders.

But sales remain below pre-pandemic levels and the outlook has darkened as high inflation pushes up manufacturing costs and erodes households' purchasing power, cooling demand.

"Incoming orders are declining," the VDIK car importers' federation said in a statement.

Customers are "driving their cars for longer, be it for financial reasons or because of uncertainty", it added.

Germany draw to book place in Women's Nations League finals

Germany booked their place at the Women's Nations League finals, where they will also fight for their spot at the 2024 Olympic Games, after grinding out a 0-0 draw in Wales on Tuesday.

The Germans were level on 12 points with Denmark in Group A3 going into the game although their better head-to-head record meant they simply needed to match the Danes' result against Iceland.

In the end, the Danish fell short with Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir, who plays in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen, where she is on loan from Bayern

Munich, striking in the 77th minute in Viborg to give Iceland a 1-0 win.

The final place went to Netherlands.

The two finalists in February will qualify for the 2024 Olympics. If France, who have already qualified as hosts of Paris 2024, reach the final, the team winning the third-place play-off will also progress.