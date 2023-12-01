Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

German unemployment drops slightly in November

The number of unemployed people in Germany dropped by 1,000 in November compared to the previous month, according to statistics released on Thursday by the Federal Employment Agency (BAA).

However, with around 2.6 million still out of work, the figures represent an increase of 172,000 compared to November 2022.

According to the BAA, the employment rate stood at 5.6 percent in November, down from 5.7 percent in October. In the previous year, the number of unemployed people fell by 8,000 from October to November.

"The economic downturn continues to leave its mark on the German labour market," said Andrea Nahles, Chairwoman of the BAA Executive Board. "Unemployment and underemployment have increased on a seasonally adjusted basis. Employment is only growing slightly and the reported demand for labour is still declining," she explained.

In November, 733,000 job vacancies were registered with the employment agencies: 90,000 fewer than a year earlier. According to the Federal Office of Statistics, the number of people in employment rose by 15,000 to 46.26 million in October. That year-on-year increase of 272,000 is largely due foreign workers.

Germany 'facing a €17 billion budget black hole in 2024'

The debt fallout in Germany is deepening, with Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) estimating there is a €17 million black hole in next year's budget.

It comes after the Constitutional Court ruled against using unused loans taken out during the Covid pandemic on other items, upending spending in Germany.

READ ALSO: Schuldenbremse - What is Germany's debt brake and how does it affect residents?

Lindner said there was still a gap of €17 billion in the 2024 budget, out of a total €450 billion.

He suggested closing the gap through savings, for example in the social sector, by reducing spending on international support and by reducing subsidies.

On Friday, the Bundestag was set to discuss the 'supplementary budget' that the government has put forward for this year to deal with some of the fallout of the court ruling, which would effectively suspend the debt brake for the fourth year in a row.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Germany to seek debt rule suspension for 2023

Lindner insisted there was no budget crisis in Germany, but rather a “decision-making crisis".

Germans jailed over far-right plot against state



A German court jailed members of a far-right group on Thursday for planning attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and Muslims as part of a plot to overthrow the country's democracy.

The ringleader, named only as Werner S., was handed a six-year prison term after a lengthy trial in Stuttgart that started in 2021.

Another nine members of the organisation, known as Gruppe S (Group S) after the ringleader, were handed sentences ranging from one year and nine months suspended, to five years and three months in jail.

Werner S., the ringleader of the far-right group, is tried in court in Stuttgart. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-pool | -

They were convicted of being members of and founding a terrorist organisation. One defendant was acquitted.

Federal prosecutors previously said the suspects planned to spark "a civil-war-like situation" by carrying out "attacks on politicians, asylum seekers and people of Muslim faith".

The group's founding members had the goal of "destabilising and ultimately overthrowing" Germany's democratic order, they said.

READ ALSO: Why are some Germans turning towards the far-right?

Advertisement

Hamburg hosts Euro 2024 draw as contenders to learn fate

The draw for Euro 2024 takes place in the port city of Hamburg on Saturday when France, England and the other leading contenders will learn the path to potential continental glory that awaits them next summer.

Just two days later - on Monday - the second batch of tickets will go on sale.

READ ALSO: What to know about the next ticket phase for Euro 2024 in Germany

The Elbe Philharmonic Hall, overlooking the river which runs through Germany's second-largest city, will be the venue for the draw, just over six months before the start of the tournament which runs from June 14th to July 14th.

Not everyone's minds will be on next year's finals just yet as the draw takes place in a city plunged into sub-zero winter temperatures and with top-flight club football the centre of attention across the continent.

Yet Saturday's event marks the start of the real countdown to the European Championship for the 20 nations who have so far qualified alongside hosts Germany.

Fans will flock to the 10 host cities spread around the country, from the capital Berlin and Hamburg in the north, to Munich in the south and Dortmund in the heart of the Ruhr industrial region.

Germany will play in the tournament's opening game in Munich on June 14th, while Berlin's 70,000-capacity Olympiastadion will host the final a month later.