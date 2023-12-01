Southern Germany braces for heavy snowfall as cold snap continues

Advertisement

Weather warnings were in place on Friday due to snow and icy conditions.

A red level three (out of four) warning was issued by the German Weather Service (DWD) for heavy snow in the very south of the country, mainly in Bavaria.

"Heavy snowfall amounting to between 30 cm and 40 cm will occur" during the period between 2pm on Friday and 8pm on Saturday, said the DWD.

Meanwhile, orange and yellow warnings were issued for the rest of the country due to sub-zero temperatures, ice and frost.

On Friday it was a cold and frosty morning, with temperatures dipping to -6 in Berlin and -5 in Hamburg. There was also fresh snow in some areas, including in Baden-Württemberg.

The DWD warned of slippery surfaces on pavements and roads.

Dozens of accidents were reported on Thursday night.

A car next to an overturned trailer next to the B312 near Riedlingen after heavy snow. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Warnack

The Upper Bavaria North police headquarters in Ingolstadt on Friday reported 48 operations and five minor injuries.

Persistent snowfall also caused traffic disruption in eastern Bavaria. According to a police spokesman, there were around 30 accidents in Lower Bavaria.

In some cases, roads were blocked due to snow or fallen branches. In the Dingolfing-Landau district, classes at two schools were cancelled due to the weather.

In Berlin, the Charité hospital reported significantly increased numbers of injuries due to the weather conditions, particularly broken bones.

It led to bike clubs calling for more gritting to be carried out.

“We have received reports from our members that the condition of many cycle paths in Berlin are dangerous: slush and ice make cycling a slippery affair,” said a spokesperson for the General German Bicycle Club (ADFC) Berlin. “Improvements need to be made here. Cycle paths must be cleared and made usable just as quickly as (driving) lanes.”

There were wintry conditions in other parts of the country too, including Thuringia, however, no major problems on the roads were reported, according to authorities there.

It comes after heavy snowfall and winter storms caused chaos earlier in the week.

Fire and rescue workers were called out to deal with several incidents in the Rhine-Main area on Monday and Tuesday.

Roads were closed and public transport disrupted. Frankfurt airport was also hit, with several cancelled flights.