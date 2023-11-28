Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

German Minister welcomes release of Gaza hostages, including two Germans

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed Monday the release of 11 Gaza hostages, including "two German teenagers" as part of the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.

"After 52 days of suffering and despair, their mother can hold them in her arms again.

"My thoughts are with the families who are still waiting in fear. We are doing everything we can so that they too can hold them in their arms," Baerbock posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The release of the two hostages so far this week brings the total number of German citizens released by Hamas to 10 - four were released on Friday and four more on Saturday.

German cabinet approves supplementary budget to deal with debt

The debt brake in Germany is to be suspended for the fourth year in a row.

The so-called traffic light coalition, made up of the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP), said on Monday they had agreed on a supplementary budget.

It comes after a top court ruling earlier in November upended spending plans, leaving a €60 billion hole in the budget.

The new supplementary budget means that the federal government will take on more debt than permitted for the fourth year in a row and will have to suspend the debt brake to do so.

READ ALSO: What is Germany's debt brake and how does it affect residents?

Instead of €45 billion debt as originally planned, there will now be around €70 billion in debt, reported Tagesschau.

For this to happen, the Bundestag must declare an exceptional emergency situation, which is scheduled to happen in December. Finance Minister Christian Lindner plans to reference the energy crisis.

Christmas markets open their doors

The festive period in Germany is marked by the opening of its world-famous Christmas markets.

Although some have already been serving Glühwein for a few weeks, traditionally most Weihnachtsmärkte start after ‘Sunday of the Dead’, known as ‘Totensonntag’ in Germany, which this year fell on November 26th.

That means that many opened their doors on Monday, November 27th, welcoming the first visitors.

Some of the most well-known Christmas markets in Berlin, including at the ‘Roten Rathaus’, Charlottenburg Palace, Bebelplatz (which is usually held at Gendarmenmarkt but this year this location is under construction) and at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, opened on November 27th.

Other traditional markets in large cities followed the pattern of opening on November 27th. These include Münster, Munich, Augsburg, Bremen, Hanover, Lübeck, Frankfurt and the historic market at Hamburg’s town hall.

The markets in Erfurt and the ‘Sternschnuppen’ market in Wiesbaden both open on Tuesday November 28th, followed by the Stuttgart traditional market and the famous Dresden ‘Striezelmarkt’ on the 29th.

The traditional Mainz Christmas market opens on November 30th and the world-famous Nuremberg ‘Christkindlesmarkt’ opens on December 1st.

Call for people to wear face masks in Bavarian clinics

The season of respiratory infections is in full swing. And many hospitals in Bavaria are calling on visitors to wear a face mask.

The Nuremberg Clinic recommends that visitors wear a medical mask in all indoor spaces - regardless of whether they have cold or Covid symptoms or not.

At Erlangen University Hospital there has been a mask recommendation for everyone since mid-November. Anyone who has a cough or a sore throat should stay away from the clinic as visitors, while patients should only enter the building with a mask.

At the University Hospital in Regensburg, a mask requirement has been in effect for employees who come into contact with patients since October 1st. Visitors with symptoms are asked to postpone their hospital visit. If this is not possible, the clinic insists on a mask requirement.

At the Augsburg University Hospital, masks are also required in areas with at-risk patients, such as in the intensive care unit.

The Ingolstadt Clinic relies on the personal responsibility of employees and visitors. However, anyone who shows symptoms as a visitor will be asked to put on a mask.

The Munich Clinic currently operates without a mask requirement or restrictions for visitors. However, employees who come into contact with patients are called on to wear a mask.

Volkswagen weighs staff cuts as electric shift stalls

German car giant Volkswagen has said that it is considering staff reductions, possibly in the form of early retirement, to help it meet vital cost-cutting targets imposed in its sputtering transition to electromobility.

"The situation is critical. Many markets are under pressure. Our orders, particularly for electric vehicles, have been lower than expected," Thomas Schaefer, head of the Volkswagen brand, told a staff meeting at the carmaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg.

"It is clear: the status quo will not be enough. It will not work without significant cuts. We must address critical issues, including personnel," he said.

This could include taking advantage of the "demographic curve", a company spokesperson told AFP - typically understood as offering early retirement or not replacing staff who have retired.

Volkswagen is pouring tens of billions of euros into its pivot to electric vehicles, but the sector has been blighted by a weak global economy and low levels of demand.