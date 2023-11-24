Germany braces for plunging temperatures and heavy snow

Advertisement

Forcasters say a low pressure weather system dubbed 'Niklas' will bring wintery weather over Germany, including the first snowfalls in some areas.

The German Meteorological Service (DWD) has issued a weather warning for Bavaria, predicting temperatures will plummit to as low as -15C (-25F) in some areas.

Snow and winter storm to hit Bavaria

Munich can expect to see its first snow, with residents of the Bavarian capital warned to watch out for “slippery and unfavourable road conditions,” according to the city’s newspaper, TZ.

With over 1,000 emergency personnel and more than 600 vehicles on standby, Munich’s Department of Construction say the city is ready for the cold snap.

Compounding the chilly weather there are also storm warnings across the region. The edge of the Alps is set to experience "severe gale-force winds" that could reach speeds of up to 90 km/h at an altitude of 1,500 meters on Friday.

Chills across the country

"The snow line will drop in altitude from Friday morning," meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.net told German daily Bild.

"It will get colder from the north-east and there will be snowflakes down to the lowlands. Winter storms will then follow over many parts of the country on Friday evening," he said.

On Friday, snow showers are forecast to move across eastern Germany and the low mountain ranges. In the west, however, there will be mostly rain with temperatures of about 3C to 5C.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the snow line will drop to 400 to 500 metres at the weekend.

Sleet, snow showers, and frost in Berlin

An ‘uncomfortable’ and overcast weekend with the threat of sleet and snow showers is what Berliners have to look forward to, according to the Berliner Morgenpost.

The DWD has issued weather warnings for Friday. Gusts of wind at speeds of around 55 km/h will blow through the city, which will experience short thunderstorms and maximum temperatures between 5C and 7C.

Temperatures on Saturday could drop to as low as -2C, and there will be ice.