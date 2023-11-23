Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

German police conduct raids on homes of Hamas supporters

Germany on Thursday said raids were underway in four regions on the homes of members and supporters of Hamas and another Palestinian organisation which are banned in the country.

"We are carrying out action against radical Islamists. By banning Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we will not tolerate any apology or support for Hamas's barbaric terror against Israel," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in a statement.

The Interior Ministry said 15 properties had been raided so far since 6am after courts in four states, including Berlin, ordered the raids.

Germany on November 2nd banned Hamas and Samidoun. There are an estimated 450 Hamas members in the country, according to official figures.

Munich S-Bahn disruption after derailed train

Commuters faced huge disruption in the Bavarian capital Munich on Thursday after a line was closed following a train coming off the tracks.

The train derailed early on Thursday at Isartor station, according to a spokesperson. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Police closed the route between Munich Ostbahnhof and Pasing.

It was unclear when the line would reopen.

Due to the closure, there was set to be delays of up to 20 minutes in the network, with possible train cancellations at short notice and diversions.

Vodafone to strengthen coverage in German rural areas - and save on electricity

The mobile company Vodafone will introduce a new technology for 5G mobile phone coverage in rural areas in Germany that will use up to 40 percent less electricity.

The telecommunications provider announced on Thursday in Düsseldorf that transmitters and receivers for different area frequencies are now bundled into one system in a control centre.

“By bundling the active technology, the stations now operate at full power with 32 to 40 percent less electricity,” said Vodafone Germany boss Philippe Rogge. After successful tests in North Rhine-Westphalia, Vodafone is now releasing the technology gradually on the network.

“This is good for smartphone users in rural areas and it is good for our planet," said Rogge.

According to calculations by Vodafone, the annual energy requirement per cell site can be reduced by more than 2,500 kilowatt hours (kWh). This roughly corresponds to the annual energy requirements of a two-person household.

If the technology were activated on a large scale at several thousand stations in the network, around 20 million kilowatt hours of electricity could be saved per year.

Stable and reliable network coverage will also be strengthened in rural regions. Lack of coverage is a major problem in Germany.

'End attack on Ukraine': Scholz to Putin in first G20 call since war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said he urged Vladimir Putin to end Moscow's war on Ukraine and withdraw all troops from the country, in the first G20 video call the Russian president participated in since the conflict.

"I called on President Putin to end his attack on Ukraine and withdraw troops from Ukraine's territory, so that this war can finally end," Scholz told journalists at a press conference in Berlin alongside Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Swiss to export 25 battle tanks back to Germany

Switzerland on Wednesday approved the export of 25 tanks back to Germany after the German government gave assurances that it would not break Swiss military neutrality laws by re-exporting them to Ukraine.

The Federal Council government gave the green light to export the Leopard 2 A4 main battle tanks to their original manufacturer, Rheinmetall Landsysteme, in neighbouring Germany.

"Germany has undertaken not to send the tanks to Ukraine and given assurances that they will remain either in Germany, with NATO, or with its EU partners," Bern said.