Germany to seek debt rule suspension for 2023

"The federal government will present a supplementary budget to constitutionally secure the expenditures made this year," a finance ministry spokeswoman said.

The proposal would include a parliamentary resolution to declare an "exceptional emergency situation", the legal basis for suspending the debt rule that limits borrowing to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product, she said.

Germany's top court last week said Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government had broken a constitutional debt rule when it transferred €60 billion earmarked for pandemic support to a climate fund.

Without this safeguard, the 2023 budget would have been in danger of breaching the constitution following the judgement by the judges in Karlsruhe.