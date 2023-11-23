Germany to seek debt rule suspension for 2023
Germany will look to suspend its constitutional debt rule again this year after a shock court ruling blew a hole in the government's spending plans, the finance ministry indicated Thursday.
"The federal government will present a supplementary budget to constitutionally secure the expenditures made this year," a finance ministry spokeswoman said.
The proposal would include a parliamentary resolution to declare an "exceptional emergency situation", the legal basis for suspending the debt rule that limits borrowing to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product, she said.
Germany's top court last week said Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government had broken a constitutional debt rule when it transferred €60 billion earmarked for pandemic support to a climate fund.
READ ALSO: Why a German court struck down a €60 billion fund for climate change
Without this safeguard, the 2023 budget would have been in danger of breaching the constitution following the judgement by the judges in Karlsruhe.
