Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Germany sees record employment figures

After months of economic gloom and doom, there's finally been some good news in the Bundesrepublik: more people than ever are now in either full- or part-time employment.

In the months from July to September this year, a record-breaking 46 million people were employed in Germany, according to official figures from the Federal Office of Statistics (Destatis).

"The number of people in employment thus reached a new historic high," Destatis explained, adding that the previous peak was 45.96 million and was reached at the end of 2022.

The new figure of 46.04 also marks the first time more than 46 million people have been in employment in Germany since reunification.

The sectors with the biggest increase in employment included public service providers, health and education, followed by trade, transport and hospitality.

Germany to extend energy price brakes into 2024

The government's caps on gas and electricity prices will stay in place until March 31st next year, offering consumers some extra relief from high energy prices over winter.

The energy price brakes were initially meant to expire at the end of 2023, but Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) has been calling for an extension to offer more security for households.

Habeck had initially wanted to keep the price caps until the end of April, but the Bundestag rejected this plan as it may have gone against EU rules.

The price brakes for gas and energy were introduced last March as a key relief measure for households and small businesses. Energy prices had been soaring the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, leaving households struggling to cope.

Under the caps, households pay a maximum of 40 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity and 12 cents per kilowatt hour for gas. This cap applies to 80 percent of their consumption, and the rest is charged at market price.

Finance minister refuses to raise taxes to fill €60 billion hole

Following a shock court ruling that slashed a €60 billion hole in the federal budget, Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) continues to rule out raising taxes.

The federal government's red lines remain unchanged, he told parliamentarians in the Bundestag on Thursday.

"On the one hand, the debt brake, where we have new legal clarity, and on the other, the rejection of tax increases," Lindner said.

Earlier this week, Germany's Constitution Court had ruled that spending €60 billion of unused pandemic funds to pay for the government's climate change measures was in breach of the constitutional debt break - a mechanism that caps borrowing at 0.35 percent of GDP.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner (FDP) speaks in the Bundestag. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Michael Kappeler

It has left the coalition scrambling to find ways to fund its spending plans without breaking the fiscal rules.

That means that spending cuts could be on the horizon.

"We will have to make more effective policies with less money than in the past decade," said Lindner. "We don't have a revenue problem, but we have had a problem with prioritising (spending) for many years."

Germany seeks life for alleged Gambia death squad member

German prosecutors on Thursday demanded life in prison for a Gambian man accused of belonging to a death squad that murdered opponents of former dictator Yahya Jammeh, including an AFP journalist.

A spokesman for the court holding the trial in the northern German town of Celle said federal prosecutors called for the maximum sentence for Bai Lowe.

But they stopped short of asking the tribunal to determine a "particular severity of guilt", which would mean he could be held beyond the usual 15 years in prison followed by release on parole that generally accompanies a life sentence.

Lowe, who went on trial in April 2022, is accused of involvement in two murders and one attempted murder while working as a driver for the hit squad known as the Junglers between December 2003 and December 2006.

He is charged with crimes against humanity, murder and attempted murder, including the 2004 killing of AFP correspondent Deyda Hydara.