Today in Germany: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

German train drivers to go on strike

German train drivers will stage a 20-hour strike starting late Wednesday after failing to reach agreement on pay increases, with rail chiefs criticising the walkout as "completely unnecessary".

The GDL union announced members will strike from 10 pm to Wednesday to 6 pm Thursday after demands for higher salaries and improved conditions were not met in talks.

"The discontent among the employees is significant, and their concerns are legitimate," said GDL chairman Claus Weselsky, adding drivers and other workers represented by the union, including train attendants, had been called

on to strike.

"Now is the time to achieve improvements, there can be no delay."

It is the latest transport strike in Europe's biggest economy as workers push for higher salaries to cope with inflation that has surged over the past year.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn's human resources chief Martin Seiler described the strike as "an imposition for rail passengers" and "completely unnecessary".

It will have a massive impact on rail travel, the operator warned.

READ ALSO: 'Declaration of war': How will Germany's warning strikes affect you?

Did Germany break spending rules?

Germany's top court will decide Wednesday whether the government broke debt rules enshrined in the constitution, potentially throwing its spending plans into disarray and further fuelling tensions in the ruling coalition.

The Federal Constitutional Court is examining accusations from the main opposition CDU party that Chancellor Olaf Scholz's ruling coalition has acted in contravention of the "debt brake".

This key commitment to balanced budgets caps Germany's new borrowing to 0.35 percent of gross domestic product.

The brake was suspended from 2020-2022 to deal with shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and energy crisis, as is permitted during emergencies, but came back into force this year.

The court case centres on a change to accounting rules for funds outside the main budget that was implemented last year by the centre-left-led coalition, giving it more room for deficit spending outside times of crisis.

In particular, it is examining a decision to transfer €60 billion of loan authorisations that had been part of pandemic support programmes to a fund aimed mainly at fighting climate change.

Germany opens probe on Coca-Cola

Germany's antitrust watchdog said it was opening a probe into US beverages giant Coca-Cola over rebates for retailers it said could give the company an unfair advantage over competitors.

The Federal Cartel Office based in the western city of Bonn said it had initiated "abuse proceedings" against Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Deutschland GmbH, which handles the company's bottling and distribution in Germany.

"There are indications of Coca-Cola possibly restricting the opportunities of other companies to compete based on how it structures its terms offered to German food retailers, in particular its rebate structure," cartel office president Andreas Mundt said in a statement.

Advertisement



The office will begin by scrutinising whether Coca-Cola has a "dominant position or relative market power" in the soft drinks market in Germany, making it "subject to special competition law rules".

Siemens Energy gets €15 billion rescue package



Siemens Energy will get a €15 billion rescue package, half funded by the German government as it battles a crisis in its wind power unit.

The "guarantee lines" include €7.5 billion from the government, and private banks and other stakeholders are also involved, the economy ministry said in a statement.

The company's Gamesa subsidiary has faced long-running technical problems with its onshore wind turbines, which have cost huge sums to fix and led to massive losses.

The unit's difficulties come amid broader troubles for the whole wind power sector in Europe, even as demand for clean energy grows. These range from higher prices for materials to strong competition from China.

Siemens Energy revealed last month that it was in talks with the German government over "guarantees" to help the company finance major new contracts, sending its shares crashing.

Scholz calls Erdogan's fascism accusation against Israel 'absurd'

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday that Recep Tayyip Erdogan's accusation of fascism against Israel was "absurd", days before the German leader is to host the Turkish president for talks in Berlin.

Israel "is a democracy" and "a country that is bound to human rights and international law and acts accordingly. Therefore, the accusations against Israel are absurd," Scholz told a press conference.

Advertisement

He was responding to a question about Erdogan's comment on Friday that Israel's legitimacy was "being questioned due to its own fascism".

Erdogan is due to hold talks with Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

But the visit, Erdogan's first since 2020, is proving controversial over the Turkish leader's accusations against Israel and his characterisation of Hamas as "liberators" fighting for their land.

With reporting from AFP.