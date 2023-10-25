The best place to celebrate Halloween in every German state

Advertisement

Though celebrating Halloween isn't especially traditional in Germany - in fact, older Germans are much more likely to think of Reformation Day on October 31st - the spookiest day of the year has become increasingly popular in recent years. And we have to say, Germany does it in spooktacularly well.

Whether it's candle-lit dinners in haunted castles, midnight walks through eerie forests or costume parties in disused factories, there are endless weird and wonderful events around the country for Halloween fans of all ages.

To give you some inspiration, here are some of the best ways to celebrate this year, no matter what state you live in.

Bavaria:

Though most of the biggest Halloween parties tend to take place in Munich, those looking for something extra special will want to go a little further afield to the beautiful Allgäu region at Halloween.

That's because the Skyline Park Allgäu - Bavaria's largest theme-park - is hosting an unmissable Halloween event, complete with fireworks, music, face-painting and even a 'horror maze' deep in the heart of the forest.

Treats (and possibly tricks) are of course on offer and after night falls, the most courageous guests can enjoy a ghoulish walk through the park by torchlight. Various Halloween-themed events are on at the park throughout October and early November, so be sure to check ahead to see what spooky entertainment awaits you.

Baden-Württemberg:

Halloween just wouldn't be Halloween without pumpkins, and there's no better celebration of the humble Kürbis than the world-famous Kürbisausstellung, or pumpkin exhibition, in Ludwigsburg.

Set in the grounds of the stunning Ludwigsburg palace, guests can explore hundreds of breathtaking artworks made entirely from pumpkins. Over Halloween, budding pumpkin artists can even test their skills in a pumpkin-carving competition before tucking into a hearty Flammkuchen or delicious pumpkin soup.

Berlin:

Berlin has no shortage of creepy abandoned buildings, which makes it fitting that one of the biggest Halloween parties this year will be held in one.

If you're hoping to get goosebumps over the Halloween weekend, head to the abandoned factory at Griefswalder Straße 23a for a truly spine-chilling party over two nights. There'll be ghouls and monsters of all varieties prowling the night, and even a creepy basement that may well hide a dark secret...

Brandenburg:

Located just outside of Berlin in nearby Potsdam, the Filmpark Babelsberg is definitely the place to be this October - that is, if your nerves can handle it.

The Filmpark offers an immersive behind-the-scenes look into the world of film and television, and throughout October it recreates blood-curdling sets of some of the most iconic horror films of all time on each of its terrifying "horror nights".

Creepy clowns at Filmpark Babelsberg. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Ralf Hirschberger

Visitors over the age of 16 will meet hundreds of supernatural monsters on a tour through gloomy abandoned streets, pitch-black horror houses and twisted labyrinths. Those who dare can also come face-to-face with characters like Ghostface and Freddie Kruger in the show-stopping Volcano Arena.

Bremen:

To truly get into the spirit of Halloween this year, head down to the enchanted forest at Vahrer Feldweg where nature conservation society NABU is hosting a "Halloween in the Witches' Forest" event on the eve of the 31st.

There'll be ghost stories, fun activities and challenges to test your nerves, a roaring campfire and pumpkin and squash carving to boot. Dressing up isn't obligatory, but there's prizes up for grabs for the children with the best costumes.

Hamburg:

Anyone who's paid a visit to Hamburg Dungeon in the past will know that this creepy tourist attraction can send shivers down your spine on any month of the year, but the dungeon really comes into its own at Halloween.

This year, there'll be a Halloween show set in a haunted graveyard where hundreds of people are said to have been buried after losing their lives in a disastrous flood in the year 1020.

Professional actors will bring this chilling tale to life in an immersive show complete with cinematic sets and special effects. The Halloween show is running until the 31st, photo packages are also on offer if you want to capture your ghoulish costumes and spooky evening out.

Hesse:

Aside from Bavaria's fairytale Schloss Neuschwanstein, there's arguably no caste in Germany more famous than Frankenstein's Castle, which is believed to have been the inspiration for Mary Shelley's well-known tale.

These days, however, the 1,000-year-old castle is primarily known for it spectacular Halloween celebrations, which have been running for almost five decades since they were first put on by American airmen in 1978.

In the weeks around Halloween, the castle and its grounds are transformed into a phantasmagoria of monsters and evil beings lurking in the shadows.

A blood-curdling character at Frankenstein Castle's Halloween Festival in 2018. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Andreas Arnold

Every year, the organisers of the festivals pull yet another technical trick out of their sleeve to ensure that visitors are more spooked than ever - which may be one reason why Frankenstein's has been described as the most incredible Halloween experience in the world. It's not for the faint-hearted, but if you think you can handle the adrenaline, it's bound to be an action-packed night.

Lower Saxony:

Alongside Moviepark in North Rhine-Westphalia and Europapark in Baden-Württemberg, residents of Lower Saxony will be pleased to know that northern Germany can also go big and bold when it comes to Halloween.

At Heide Park in Soltau, adrenaline junkies will see their favourite rollercoasters transformed into ghoulish ghost rides for three weekends in October, alongside special spooky experiences like the outdoor attraction Obscuria, where monsters lie in wait.

For the evenings festivities - including a breathtaking fireworks display over the lake - the park will keep its doors open until 10pm, but those who don't want the night to end there can also opt to stay overnight at the Adventure Hotel or holiday camp.

Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania:

If you're looking for something a little bit different this Halloween, look no further than the Mexican Halloween Party at Schloss Neuhoff in Bibow. There'll be music, dancing, delicious Mexican treats, a costume competition and even an open stage for performers - not to mention a healthy number of spooky skulls and skeletons!

What's more, if you're not quite ready to return to the city lights at the stroke of midnight (or don't fancy the drive back), party-goers can camp overnight in the grounds for free.

North Rhine-Westphalia:

Year after year, the Halloween parties at North Rhine-Westphalia's Moviepark rank among the most beloved Halloween events in the whole of Germany. From late September to November 12th, the glitzy world of Hollywood film stars becomes a dark and sinister nightmare where ghoulish apparitions lurk in the shadows and shocks await around every corner.

This year the park is celebrating its 25th anniversary, so expect the scenes at 'Horrorwood studios' to be bigger and more frightening than ever.

A evil Alice in Wonderland at the Moviepark in North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance / dpa | Marius Becker

Rhineland-Palatinate:

There are few better places to celebrate Halloween than a spooky haunted castle, and this year Burg Satzvey in Mechernich is pulling out all the stops. There'll be family-friendly celebrations from 2pm, featuring ghost stories, a treasure hunt, trick or treating and dancing in the courtyard with fairytale characters.

Later, at dusk, the sinister ferryman on the lake will welcome visitors to the evening event, where DJs and bands will perform for an audience of werewolves, zombies and creepy ghouls.

Saarland:

The beautiful ruined church of Siersburg has long been popular with hikers, but this year will mark its first dalliance into the grisly world of Halloween. At 7pm sharp, Count Dracula himself will open the festivities and regale his guests with tales of the castle's dark past.

Though the celebrations will be held outside, there'll be plenty to keep you warmed up, from a stunning flame show to themed food and drinks and a covered dancefloor.

That said, when DJ Jack O' Lantern starts spinning cult Halloween classics and the ghouls get up to dance, it may well send a chill down your spine.

Saxony:

Dresden's legendary Halloween party, Ball Bizarr, is set to return to Kleinvieh this year on October 30th - and just like every year, you can expect to see some incredible feats of costume creativity.

There'll be DJs across two floors spinning everything from techno to pop classics, and the party is expected to go on until the early hours. A word of warning, though: dressing up is taken very seriously around these parts, so ravers without a costume should enter at their peril.

Saxony-Anhalt:

When you visit Pullmann City in Saxony-Anhalt, it's normally to be transported onto the set of a cowboy film, but over Halloween things at the little western town have been known to take a rather dark turn.

At the end of October, ghoulish figures are said to roam the streets of Pullmann City, transforming the once-quaint town into a sinister ghost town. If you're truly looking to get goosebumps, there's also a special Halloween show running on October 28th that's suitable for the whole family.

Schleswig-Holstein:

Bats are probably the creature we associate most with Halloween, so what better way to celebrate than with a special event organised by the Noctalis Bat Centre in Bad Segeburg?

A man holds a little pipistrelle bat. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Felix Kästle

Little witches, vampires and ghosts can meet and feed real-life bats, including Foxi the flying fox, as well as concocting demonic dishes in the witches kitchen, having their faces painted and even getting to know one or two creepy-crawlies.

To top it all off, Batman will be paying a special visit from Gotham City to host the day's activities.

Thuringia:

If you're looking for a fun Halloween event that will thrill young and old Halloween fans alike, make sure you nab some tickets to the spooky Halloween dinner at the majestic Veste Heldburg.

Between 4pm and 8pm, a fantastical spread of themed treats will be on offer, from yummy ghost muffins to sausage fingers and blood-red drinks. There will also be games for children aged 7 to 12 and an atmospheric hike around the castle grounds at moonlight.

This is expected to be a popular event, and there are a limited number of tickets, so register on the website as soon as possible if you want to be among the spooky guests!