German word of the day: Nachträglich

Why do I need to know nachträglich?

Because, while punctuality is highly valued in Germany, having this word at your disposal proves quite handy when life occasionally throws you off schedule.

What does it mean?

Nachträglich is both an adjective and adverb used - as the prefix nach suggests - to talk about something happening after an event. As an adjective (describing the noun) it's most similar to the English words "subsequent" or "belated", while as an adverb (describing the verb) its nearest translations are "retroactively" or "belatedly".

One of the most common uses of nachträglich is in wishing someone a belated happy birthday. If you find out on a Monday morning that a colleague celebrated their birthday over the weekend, you can wish them:

Nachträglich alles gute zum Geburtstag!

Happy belated birthday!

Or simply: Alles gute nachträglich ("all the best belatedly"). The phrase is so well-used, that you can even find it on commercial birthday cards in Germany.

In the context of work or bureaucracy, nachträglich can be used to describe actions or amendments made retrospectively to official documents or records, while in a more general context, you can use nachträglich to describe belatedly realising something or making a later change.

Use it like this:

Ich habe ihr eine nachträgliche Geburtstagskarte geschickt.

I sent her a belated birthday card.

Die Änderungen wurden nachträglich am Vertrag vorgenommen.

The changes were made to the contract retrospectively.

Sie hat ihren Fehler nachträglich erkannt.

She realised her mistake later on.