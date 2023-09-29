Germany shocked by teen murders

Advertisement

The 20-year-old was known to the victim, who went missing on Wednesday in Bad Emstal, north of Frankfurt, police and prosecutors said.

Police found a body in the forest near Bad Emstal on Thursday and the suspect, a German citizen, was arrested on Thursday evening.

Police did not provide a possible motive, and the cause of death is still unknown.

In the second case, a 30-year-old man named as Jan Heiko P. was sentenced to life in jail on Thursday for murdering a 14-year-old girl known as Ayleen.

Ayleen went missing in July 2022 from Gottenheim in southern Germany and was found dead a week later in a lake 300 kilometres away in the central state of Hesse.

Ayleen and the man had met via a messaging app in April and had exchanged thousands of messages.

According to the indictment, Jan Heiko P. drove Ayleen in his car from Gottenheim to a wooded area in Hesse where he killed her before dumping her body in the lake.

Presiding judge Regine Enders-Kunze said he had killed the teenager because she refused to have sex with him.

"Because Ayleen did not want this, she had to die," the judge said.

"You acted diabolically, you were the devil," she said.

He was found guilty of murder, attempted rape, driving without a licence and procuring child pornography.

According to the judge, Jan Heiko P. had a history of wanting to have sex with young girls and had tried to rape an 11-year-old when he was 14.