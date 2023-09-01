Voters reject Germany's coalition in polls as far-right AfD soars in Saxony

Advertisement

Only 19 percent of respondents are very satisfied or satisfied with the performance of the three-party traffic-light coalition, which includes the Social Democrats (SPD), Greens, and liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP).

The figure represents a drop month-on-month of two percentage points, according to public broadcaster ARD's Deutschlandtrend poll published on Thursday.

The survey also shows that 79 percent of respondents are less satisfied or not at all satisfied.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left SPD slipped down to 16 percent, a drop of one percentage point compared to early August.

The centre-right CDU/CSU gained 2 percentage points, making it the the strongest party with 29 percent. The Greens are at 14 percent (-1), the FDP at 6 percent (-1), and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) increased by one point to 22 percent.

Infratest dimap, which conducted the poll on behalf of ARD, reported a statistical margin of error of two to three percentage points.

According to the survey, the agreement by the federal government to introduce basic child allowance is supported by the majority of the population. According to 60 percent of respondents, the plan is a step in the right direction. For one-third (33 percent), the measure was a move in the wrong direction.

Respondents said the two most important political issues facing Germany were: the economy (28 percent) and immigration and refugees (26 percent). According to the survey, both areas have gained in importance in recent months. In early April, only seven percent of respondents mentioned the economy: an increase of 21 percentage points. The proportion of respondents citing immigration and refugees as a key issue increased by seven points during the same period.

With elections in Saxony coming up next year, a separate Insa poll published on Thursday put the AfD (35 percent) in a clear six-point lead over the CDU (29 percent) in the eastern state.

Nine percent of respondents said they would vote for the Left Party (Die Linke) if an election were held today. The SPD trailed on seven percent, followed by the Greens on six percent and the FDP on five percent.

The state is currently governed by a three-party coalition made up of the CDU, SPD and Greens.