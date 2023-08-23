Germany's summer coming to an end as thunder rolls in

Advertisement

"The days of extreme heat are numbered in central and southern Germany," said meteorologist Marco Manitta from the German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday.

"The weather pattern will shift on Thursday, leading to significantly more changeable conditions, and progressively cooler air will flow in." This shift could bring about heavy thunderstorms with intense heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, partly cloudy conditions are forecast in the west and northwest, with some areas experiencing light rain or showers. Otherwise, it will largely remain sunny. Showers are likely to develop more frequently in the afternoon and evening in the west.

"In the southwest, heavy thunderstorms with intense heavy rainfall, severe gusts of wind, and hail may develop in the afternoon and evening, before moving on to Bavaria," Manitta said.

In the eastern half and southern regions, it will remain dry until the evening, except for isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures will range from 22 to 27C in the north and northwest, and from 26 to 32C elsewhere. Temperatures could reach up to 35C in the south.

The weather change will become more definitive over the weekend, according to the meteorologist.

"On Friday, there will be numerous showers and strong thunderstorms. Particularly in the south and southeast, there's a local risk of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail, and strong gusts of wind."

The potentially severe thunderstorms are expected to persist in the south into Saturday night. In the northwest, temperatures will range from 19 to 27C. In contrast, forecasts suggest that temperatures in the south and east will possibly exceed the 30C mark for the last time.

Saturday and Sunday will bring changeable weather. DWD expects some showery thunderstorms, especially in the northwest. Prolonged rain is possible in the south, according to Manitta.

Temperatures will continue to drop: On Saturday, only the east and south will reach summery temperatures of 25 to 27C. Elsewhere, highs will range from 18C on the North Sea coast to 24C in the southwest.

"By Sunday, temperatures will settle between 18 and a maximum of 23C for everyone, marking the end of the summer," forecasted the weather expert, pointing also to the meteorological start of autumn at the end of next week on September 1st.

"While temperatures in September can still rise into the summery range, an intense and prolonged heatwave like the current one will no longer be possible."