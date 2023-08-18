Storms in Germany: Drivers pulled from cars after severe flooding in Nuremberg

Advertisement

The weather has been unsettled in Germany lately, with unbearable heat mixed with dramatic thunderstorms.

On Thursday, Nuremberg was the latest part of the country to face torrential rain, storms and hailstones, sparking major disruption.

Power outages were reported during the storm on Thursday evening, including at traffic lights. According to electricity network operator N-Ergie, power went out in Gostenhof, Muggenhof, Sankt Leonhard, Lichtenhof, Großreuth, Schweinau and Ziegelstein.

Several streets became flooded during the downpour. The underpass in Nopitschstraße in the Schweinau district filled with water so quickly that drivers had to flee their cars. According to eyewitness reports, a family with two children got out at the last minute. Emergency workers pulled some trapped motorists out of their cars.

On Gibitzenhofstraße, a major thoroughfare from Nuremberg's Südstadt to the city centre, rescuers were deployed to the Steinbühler tunnel, paddling in inflatable boats to abandoned cars to make sure no one was inside.

The heavy rain also caused cellars and underground garages to fill up, while entire streets became flooded.

Meanwhile, several trees and branches were blown down in the storm.

Emergency services were called out hundreds of times. The Fire Service in Nuremberg urged people only to contact them in emergencies.

According to transport operator VAG, there were delays on various tram lines, and one tram got stuck in water.

Bus services are also affected, the transport company said. The Frankenschnellweg, the inner-city section of the 73 Autobahn, had to be partially closed.

Authorities warned there may still be some disruption on Friday as the cleanup gets underway.

On Wednesday night, the state of Hesse was hit with torrential rain and storms, heavily affecting flights coming in and out of Frankfurt airport.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of severe storms in many regions of Bavaria on Thursday.

On Friday a heat warning was also in place for the south eastern half of the country, including Berlin and Brandenburg. Temperatures are expected to rise well above 30C over the weekend.

More localised storms are also expected around the country in the coming days.

