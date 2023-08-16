World Aquatics to launch 'open' category for transgender swimmers at Berlin event

Advertisement

The "pilot project" will be the first of its kind at swimming World Cups.

World Aquatics, formerly known as FINA, voted in 2022 to ban male-to-female transgender athletes from competing in the women's competitions at major events such as the Olympics and World Cups, while creating a working group to establish an open category.

In Berlin, the open category will offer 50-metre and 100-metre races in all swimming strokes but World Aquatics said it could be expanded.

Governing body president Husain Al-Musallam said in a statement that World Aquatics were "committed to exploring the creation of an open category" when updating the eligibility requirements in 2022.

The governing body said in a statement that the creation of the category showed its "unwavering commitment to inclusivity, welcoming swimmers of all sex and gender identities."

German Swim Federation chairman Kai Morgenroth said "Berlin is thrilled to champion this groundbreaking initiative".

"We're proud to host an event where swimmers can compete without barriers."

