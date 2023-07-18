Why Frankfurt's immigration office is infuriating foreigners

Despite the German government's plans to cut red tape and encourage more foreigners to come to work in Germany with its new Skilled Worker Act, the country's foreigners' offices are already struggling to keep up with the demand for visa applications and renewals.

As The Local reported in May this year, Germany's Ausländerbehörde (foreigners' offices) are already short-staffed and overburdened, particularly with a growing number of asylum and refugee applications.

In Frankfurt, it was revealed last November that around 15,000 emails had accumulated at the city's foreigners' office - including time-sensitive matters such as visa extension requests.

To try to combat this, the city launched a new online application portal with the aim of improving services and processing applications faster for foreigners in the region at the end of June this year.

However, the new service has already gained widespread criticism for appearing to do the exact opposite.