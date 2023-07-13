TELL US: What do you think of Germany's new immigration reform plans?

Advertisement

As the Germans would say: es ist soweit. The government's sweeping immigration reforms have been passed by both the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, and all that remains is to sign it into law.

The Skilled Worker Immigration Act is designed to make it simpler, quicker and easier for qualified people to move to Germany. In future, for example, people will only need two years of professional experience and two years of academic training to qualify for a skilled worker visa, as opposed to needing a qualification in a specific field.

They will also have the opportunity to come to Germany to look for work on a new points-based visa known as an Opportunity Card. The salary threshold for getting an EU Blue Card will be lowered, and international students will also be able to work alongside their studies in order to finance themselves while in Germany.

People will also benefit from more relaxed family reunification laws, and people who move to Germany after March 1st, 2024, will be allowed to bring their parents and parents-in-law to live with them.

