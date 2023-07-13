TELL US: What do you think of Germany's new immigration reform plans?
Germany is speeding ahead with plans to loosen up immigration rules for skilled workers. What do you think of the reforms - and could anything be improved? Let us know for a future article.
As the Germans would say: es ist soweit. The government's sweeping immigration reforms have been passed by both the Bundestag and the Bundesrat, and all that remains is to sign it into law.
The Skilled Worker Immigration Act is designed to make it simpler, quicker and easier for qualified people to move to Germany. In future, for example, people will only need two years of professional experience and two years of academic training to qualify for a skilled worker visa, as opposed to needing a qualification in a specific field.
They will also have the opportunity to come to Germany to look for work on a new points-based visa known as an Opportunity Card. The salary threshold for getting an EU Blue Card will be lowered, and international students will also be able to work alongside their studies in order to finance themselves while in Germany.
People will also benefit from more relaxed family reunification laws, and people who move to Germany after March 1st, 2024, will be allowed to bring their parents and parents-in-law to live with them.
If you need a refresher on any of the details of the law, check out our recent articles:
- 8 things to know about Germany's new skilled worker immigration law
- How foreigners will be able to bring their families to Germany under new skilled worker law
- Germany set to introduce 'one of the most modern immigration laws in the world'
We'd love to hear your thoughts on some of these changes and what, in your view, Germany could improve about its immigration law.
Let us know your opinion by filling in the survey below.
