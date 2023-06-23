IN PICTURES: Storms and torrential rain wreak havoc across Germany

Advertisement

From spectacular lightning strikes to torrential downpours, there was a significant change in the weather on Thursday across Germany.

After a period of hot and humid days, the skies darkened and storms swept through much of the country, causing damage and disruption to rail services in some areas.

In the capital Berlin, the fire service said there were no injuries reported, although it was called out to around 36 weather-related incidents, reported local broadcaster RBB.

The fire service in neighbouring Brandenburg was called out 42 times - mostly because of fallen trees and flooded streets.

The video in RBB's tweet shows the night time storm in action in Berlin.

Trotz Donner, Blitz, #Regen und Sturm ist laut Berliner Feuerwehr so gut wie nichts passiert: Keine Verletzten bei 36 wetterbedingten Einsätzen. Die Brandenburger Feuerwehr rückte 42 mal aus - meist wegen umgeknickter Bäume und "überfluteter" Straßen. #Unwetter pic.twitter.com/uPTQFmYcf9 — rbb|24 (@rbb24) June 23, 2023

A lightning strike over the Spree River in Berlin. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Paul Zinken

According to rail operator Deutsche Bahn, services were heavily affected, with disruption still taking place on Friday.

On Thursday evening, Deutsche Bahn said several routes had closed due to the storms. IC trains between Frankfurt am Main and Münster in North Rhine-Westphalia were cancelled.

The Kassel-Göttingen line was also closed, while ICE and IC trains between Fulda and Göttingen were diverted.

The Hamburg - Berlin line was still closed on Friday morning. Trains were being diverted via Stendal and delayed by about 60 minutes.

Long-distance services were also not running on the closed Frankfurt am Main line via Mainz to Wiesbaden.

Flash floods occurred in some areas, including Duisburg in western Germany, causing cars to submerge.

A car in water in Duisburg. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Reichwein

Elsewhere in Germany, storms caused tress to fall as seen in Kassel, Hesse.

Trees also uprooted in Frankfurt, wreaking havoc on parked cars.

The fire service attend to a fallen tree on a car in Frankfurt. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Boris Roessler

The roof of a barn next to a house was ripped off during storms in Henau, Rhineland Palatinate.

Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Sebastian Schmitt

Braunschweig - or Brunswick as it is sometimes known in English - was hit by flash floods.

In Bavaria, huge hailstones fell from the sky during the storms.

Hailstones in Valley, Bavaria. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Elke Richter

The extreme weather also affected Lower Saxony resulting in spectacular views.

A lightning strike in Einbeck, Lower Saxony. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Julian Stratenschulte

As storms brewed, dark clouds formed over the country, including in Frankfurt as this stunning photo shows.

Clouds over Frankfurt on Thursday afternoon. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Arne Dedert