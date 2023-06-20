COMPARE: Is Switzerland really 'better' than Germany?

Advertisement

The ongoing TikTok dispute was started by dual Swiss-German citizen Julyan Pohl, who has 2.3 million followers. The video, which has been reported on by Swiss media, is a tongue-in-cheek look at why "Switzerland is better than Germany in everything".

His assertion, which some social media users support while others don’t, is a personal and therefore subjective opinion — all the more so, since ‘everything’ is a pretty vast domain.

And comparing one country to another is not an exact science either, as many variables are at play, even though some comparisons can be based on facts.

So why does Pohl say Switzerland is better than Germany?

Some reasons he cites to make his point — such as Switzerland’s wealth, multilingualism, a more efficient public transport system, and Ovomaltine, are all valid although not everyone may be a fan of the latter.

Let’s look at each point and see how true (or not) they are.

Every sixth Swiss resident is a millionaire

Based on a 2020 study by Credit Suisse, it is indeed true that every sixth person in Switzerland (nearly 15 percent of the population) is a millionaire.

A valid explanation is that Switzerland’s income tax rate, which is lower than Germany's, attracts many wealthy individuals to settle here.

Also, the median Swiss wage is much higher than a German one: just over 6,700 francs a month, versus 3,650 euros (3,480 francs).

In fact, the Swiss have, on average, more disposable income than their German counterparts, even though the cost of living in Switzerland is higher as well.

However, while this contention is generally correct, can it be really taken to mean that Switzerland is better than Germany?

Make of it what you will.

The Swiss flag is a big plus sign

Ok, we can't argue with that.

Image by Paul Brennan from Pixabay

Taxes

As mentioned above, the income tax rate in Switzerland is lower — on average, 11.5 percent, against 17.5 percent in Germany.

So this is arguably a point for Switzerland, although higher taxes in a country can mean better public services.

The landscape

It is true that Switzerland is a very picturesque country, but Germany has some stunning scenery as well.

Not only does it have its own mountains and abundance of lakes and rivers, just like Switzerland, but it also has access to the sea, which landlocked Switzerland doesn’t.

So it’s a toss-up.

Ovomaltine and Aromat

These made-in-Switzerland foods have developed a cult following, but if you really want to, you can purchase them in Germany as well.

Plus Germany has its own food favourites and arguably is home to the most varied and best bread selection in the world.

Germany is too big

Too big for what?

Or maybe Germany is just right but Switzerland is too small? Pohl says in his video that it's easy to drive across Switzerland in three hours and that is a positive.

But we believe size really doesn’t matter — it certainly can’t be used to judge one country against another.

Can these two countries be compared? Image by Christian Dorn from Pixabay

Four national languages

It is true that the Swiss, depending on where they live, speak Swiss German (which doesn’t sound anything like German spoken in Germany), French, and Italian — plus a small number still speak Romansh.

Whether this is better than speaking just one national language is debatable: you could argue, for instance, that one common language for all can help with cohesion.

But having four different official languages sure makes things interesting in Switzerland.

Efficient public transport

Here, Pohl might have a point — up to a point.

If you take just the railways and leave buses and trams out of equation, then it is true that Switzerland has, in comparison with other European countries, an efficient and mostly punctual system.

While Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) has an overall punctuality rate that is among the best in Europe, the company claims their German counterpart, Deutsche Bahn (DB), has a much worse track record — no pun intended.

As a matter of fact, in 2019, an expansion of the DB lines into Switzerland met with some objections because the Swiss were concerned those tardy Germans would mess up their intricate transport system.

The SBB blames it on — you guessed it — “the infrastructure in Germany.”

DB trains are notoriously late arriving in Switzerland. Photo by Daniel Abadia on Unsplash

Is Switzerland really 'better' than Germany?

To sum up, while Pohl did make some valid points, the only takeaway here is that nobody can draw conclusions based on random facts, and really there are positives and negatives to both countries.

To his credit, Pohl responded to critics by saying that his TikTok video "is simply intended to show why Switzerland is such a beautiful country, without completely destroying Germany".

That’s a huge relief.