Living in Germany: Forever renters, complaining like a German and regional differences

Germany has a fairly robust economy, so it surprises a lot of people to find that Germans are a nation of renters, at least compared to other European countries. As we reported this week, Germany and Switzerland are the only two countries in Europe with home ownership rates below 50 percent - about 49.1 percent of people living in a household in Germany own their own home.

It’s well behind other European countries with much higher rates of home ownership, including the UK, France and Sweden, where homeowner rates are around 65 percent. Meanwhile, in Spain and Portugal, more than 75 percent of households are homeowners, according to recent figures.

So what explains this cultural difference? It could come down to fees. Those who have investigated buying their own home in Germany will have realised the steep costs involved. It’s not just about the home itself (which will of course be very pricey!) - there’s also the land transfer tax, which can differ from state to state, plus the notary fees and estate agent commission.

Experts say these hidden costs can put many people off from buying. And if they do put their money where their mouth is, it’s for their forever home, rather than a step up the property ladder as is the norm in some other countries. Nick Mulder, Co-Founder and CEO of Hypofriend, a German-based mortgage broker, told The Local: “Homebuyers tend to buy for life.”

Meanwhile, a relatively tenant-friendly market makes long-term renting in Germany attractive. However, we’ll be watching closely to see if or how this changes in the coming years. With rents and other costs skyrocketing, while the supply of flats dwindles, the rental market is becoming trickier for many people in Germany to navigate (unless they’ve snagged an old contract and plan to stay there for life).

Tweet of the week

There are cultural differences aplenty when it comes to complaining, as illustrated in this tweet by Germany cultural commentator Nic Houghton.

Complaining is common in Germany & the UK, but the British complain to break the ice, Germans see complaint as something to be fixed.



British:



"It's really hot today"



"Yea, I know what you mean!"



German:



"It's really hot today"



"Of course, you're wearing the wrong clothing" pic.twitter.com/d9PeDRYPUI — Nic Houghton (@40PercentGerman) June 14, 2023

Where is this?

Photo: DPA/Jens Kalaene

There may have been a few more dark clouds this week as the first summer heatwave broke, but there’s no shortage of colour as this field in Potsdam, Brandenburg shows. The bright red poppies are looking fabulous all over the country. Catch them quickly before the poppy season disappears for the year!

Did you know?

While many people associate modern Germany as being a nation with a strong national identity, the Bundesrepublik is home to many regional differences. Take the classic example of Lederhosen. The costume is associated as being a very German thing, but Lederhosen are actually Bavarian. When you live in Germany you begin to realise just how different the 16 states are - and you even start to pick up even more local variations, whether its dialects or traditions.

This is arguably down to Germany’s complex history and the way it’s developed. Prior to unification in the 19th century, it was made up of various kingdoms, duchies, and independent states. Sarah Magill wrote in her story on the most underrated things about Germany: “While the northern regions, including cities like Hamburg, Bremen, and Lübeck, have a maritime influence and are known for their Hanseatic heritage and stand-offish demeanour, Bavaria in the southeast is known for its love of folk festivals and conservatism. The capital Berlin is like a country of its own, with a diverse population and thriving arts and techno scene, and the Rhineland is renowned for its vibrant carnival celebrations, wine festivals, and cheerful spirit.”

So enjoy the vast cultural differences in Germany today - and be aware that a bread roll will have a different name almost everywhere you go!