German word of the day: Bürgerlich

What does bürgerlich mean?

The German word bürgerlich is an adjective that has different meanings depending on the context, but its primary meaning is "bourgeois" or "middle-class" when referring to social class or lifestyle. It can also be translated as "civil" or "civilian" when describing matters related to civil society or community engagement.

Where does it come from?

The word bürgerlich has its origins in the German noun Bürger, which means "citizen".

Bürger is derived from the Middle High German term burc, meaning "fortified town" or "citadel." Over time, the term Bürger evolved to refer to an inhabitant of a town or city, particularly someone with certain rights and privileges associated with citizenship.

The adjective bürgerlich emerged in the 18th and 19th centuries during the Enlightenment and the rise of the bourgeoisie and it became associated with the middle class, which at the time was made up of merchants, professionals, and educated people who were not part of the aristocracy or the lower working classes.

The term bürgerlich had connotations of civility, respectability, and adherence to societal norms, values, and conventions.

Nowadays, bürgerlich can be used to describe a range of attributes associated with the middle class, including values such as stability, responsibility, and a focus on individual achievement. It can also connote a traditional or conservative lifestyle.

Some Germans proudly identify themselves as bürgerlich, while others view it as a derogatory term, perceiving being bürgerlich as being dull or arrogant.

Bürgerliche Cuisine

The word bürgerlich often crops up in a culinary context, too. The gutbürgerliche Küche or bürgerliche Küche ("traditional" or "homestyle cuisine") refers to a traditional cooking style and dishes that are commonly associated with the middle class and their culinary preferences.

Bürgerliche dishes are usually hearty and wholesome meals that are often prepared using locally available ingredients. Typical dishes found in the bürgerliche Küche include hearty soups like lentil soup or potato soup, meat-based dishes such as Sauerbraten (marinated pot roast), Schnitzel (breaded and fried meat cutlets), and Bratwurst (grilled or pan-fried sausages).

Use it like this

Ich glaube, das Theater ist bürgerlich.

I think that theatre is bourgeois.