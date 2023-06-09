living in germany Paywall free
TELL US: What's your favourite lake in Germany?
As Germany experiences its first heat wave of 2023, many people are ready to hop into one of the country's many pristine lakes. We want to hear which ones are your favourites and why.
With more than 12,000 lakes in Germany - ranging from a smattering of small Seen in northern Germany to breathtaking bodies of water at the foot of the Alps in southern Germany - there are no shortages of places to cool down and take in the scenery on a sweltering summer day.
People head to lakes not only for a dip in the usually very-pleasant water, but also to relax all day long in a more idyllic (even if often quite crowded) spot.
We want to hear what our readers' favourite lake is - be it a well-known swimming spot or hidden regional gem - for a guide we're writing on the best lakes in Germany.
READ ALSO: Living in Germany: Making the most of culture and lake life
