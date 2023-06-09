TELL US: What's your favourite lake in Germany?

Advertisement

With more than 12,000 lakes in Germany - ranging from a smattering of small Seen in northern Germany to breathtaking bodies of water at the foot of the Alps in southern Germany - there are no shortages of places to cool down and take in the scenery on a sweltering summer day.

People head to lakes not only for a dip in the usually very-pleasant water, but also to relax all day long in a more idyllic (even if often quite crowded) spot.

We want to hear what our readers' favourite lake is - be it a well-known swimming spot or hidden regional gem - for a guide we're writing on the best lakes in Germany.

