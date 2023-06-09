PODCAST: The myth of German efficiency and Germany's most overlooked state
In this week's episode we talk about allegations against the band Rammstein, LGBTQ history in Germany and CSD events, Germany's bid to recruit care workers from Brazil, the myth of German efficiency and why Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania could be the most underrated state.
You can follow Germany in Focus and listen HERE or on the below platforms:
- Germany in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Germany in Focus on Spotify
- Germany in Focus on Google Podcasts
In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.
This week we talk about allegations of sexual misconduct involving the band Rammstein.
- German band Rammstein hit by sex abuse scandal
- Who are Rammstein and why are they so big in Germany?
- Rammstein frontman denies sexual assault allegations
Pride month has started so we talk about the history of LGBTQ rights in Germany and where to celebrate CSD.
We talk about a new partnership between Germany and Brazil to encourage more skilled immigration and profile the Brazilian community in Germany.
- How Germany is partnering with Brazil to recruit more skilled workers
- 'We've made a community': Who are the Brazilians in Germany and where do they live?
We dig into train delays, the myth of German efficiency and hear from historian and author of The Shortest History of Germany, James Hawes.
Lastly, Sarah Magill tells us why everyone should be checking out the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.
