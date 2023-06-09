PODCAST: The myth of German efficiency and Germany's most overlooked state

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Germany in Focus podcast, host Rachel Loxton is joined by panelists Sarah Magill and Aaron Burnett. Our sound engineer is Rhys Edwards.

This week we talk about allegations of sexual misconduct involving the band Rammstein.

Pride month has started so we talk about the history of LGBTQ rights in Germany and where to celebrate CSD.

We talk about a new partnership between Germany and Brazil to encourage more skilled immigration and profile the Brazilian community in Germany.

We dig into train delays, the myth of German efficiency and hear from historian and author of The Shortest History of Germany, James Hawes.

Lastly, Sarah Magill tells us why everyone should be checking out the German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.