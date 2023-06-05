German far-right politician charged over Nazi slogan
German prosecutors charged a prominent member of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Monday with using a
banned Nazi slogan in an election campaign.
Björn Höcke, the party's regional leader in Thuringia, allegedly used the motto of the Nazi's Stormtroopers SA paramilitary wing, "Everything for Germany", the Halle prosecutor's office said.
Höcke, a former history teacher, uttered the phrase in full knowledge of its "origin and meaning" in front of 250 people at a campaign event in 2021, according to prosecutors.
The AfD won 10 percent of the vote in the general election that year. Höcke is charged with "the public use of a symbol of a former National Socialist organisation".
The far-right politician "questioned the criminal relevance of his remark" through his lawyer, prosecutors said.
The AfD is currently level in the polls with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats as discontent with the government grows.
It tops polls in a number of Germany's eastern states, including Thuringia, though it trails the conservative opposition CDU-CSU alliance nationally.
In 2015 Höcke founded the "Flügel", a radical faction within the AfD,which was placed under formal surveillance by Germany's domestic intelligence agency.
The organisation subsequently disbanded but the far-right firebrand, whose statements on Germany's Nazi past have sparked outrage, remains influential within the party.
Höcke has called Berlin's Holocaust monument a "memorial of shame" and urged a "180-degree shift" in the country's culture of remembrance.
"This charge against Björn Höcke is a correct and, in my view, long-overdue step," said Holocaust survivor and Munich Jewish community leader Charlotte Knobloch on Twitter.
